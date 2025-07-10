"We'll see another Real Madrid" - Former Los Blancos star claims Xabi Alonso can't be judged by team performance in Club World Cup

Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti has defended manager Xabi Alonso in the aftermath of their disastrous exit from the FIFA Club World Cup. Los Blancos were trounced 4-0 by European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), crashing out at the semi-final stage of the competition.

Guti spoke with DAZN after the game, where he pointed out that Alonso's work should not be judged by the performance of his team in the tournament. He reiterated the words of the former Bayer Leverkusen manager, who pointed out that his tenure really begins in August. He said (via Tribal Football);

"Xabi knows that as Real Madrid manager, everything counts. But I'm with him, I'm with him. You can't judge Xabi Alonso's work in this Club World Cup by everything we've said, it's true that he lets it slip, that we'll see another Real Madrid and I'm convinced that's how it will be."

Xabi Alonso was appointed as Real Madrid boss after a largely disappointing 2024-25 campaign under Carlo Ancelotti. The former Los Blancos midfielder was brought in early for the tournament and took charge of the team in June, in time for the commencement of the competition.

Alonso led his side to finish top of their group, which had Saudi giants Al-Hilal, Pachuca, and RB Salzburg. His team defeated Juventus in the Round of 16 before progressing past Borussia Dortmund at the quarterfinal stage of the competition. Their elimination at the hands of PSG marked the end of what will surely have been a serious eye-opener for Alonso and his staff on what is needed at the club.

Real Madrid set to hold crunch talks with hotshot after impressive CWC showing: Reports

Real Madrid are prepared to engage in talks with young striker Gonzalo Garcia over his future at the club this week, as per reports. The 21-year-old Spaniard was arguably the breakout star of the FIFA Club World Cup, featuring in all six games for Los Blancos.

The Athletic reports (via Madrid Universal) that Garcia's showings at the tournament have earned him the trust of manager Xabi Alonso. The club has yet to decide if they will keep him in the first team squad for the 2025-26 season or let him move elsewhere and play regularly.

Los Blancos are stacked in the centre-forward position, where Kylian Mbappe is likely to play most minutes. Gonzalo Garcia's tally of four goals and an assist in six games may suffice to place him above teenager Endrick in the pecking order, but a decision will be reached. Getafe reportedly had an agreement in place for the striker and could sign him for regular minutes this summer, still.

