Following Cristiano Ronaldo's loss in the King's Cup final to Al-Hilal, his son Cristiano Jr's comments made to Yacine Bonnou have resurfaced.

Cristiano Jr had told the Moroccan shot-stopper in a previous meeting when he first joined the Blue Waves that:

'Bono, we will see when my father scores some goals against you."

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Pro League roughly the same time Bounou did, but despite his proficiency, he has not scored against him excelt shootouts. The Los Blancos legend has in fact not beaten the Moroccan in any competition they have faced each other in.

Young Cristiano Jr and his father were left frustrated after their side lost to Al-Hilal on penalties in the King's Cup final. The defeat saw the Portuguese legend end the season without a trophy despite setting a goal scoring record in the league.

The Moroccan shot-stopper who might be building a reputation as the Los Blancos legend's nemesis will not care, though. The result in the final makes it six consecutive games for club and country where Ronaldo has been unable to get a win over Bounou.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr fall to rivals Al-Hilal on penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr fell to defeat against rivals Al-Hilal in the King's Cup final as they ended the season trophyless. Despite putting up a valiant effort, they fell to defeat on penalties.

Alexander Mitrovic opened the scoring after seven minutes. The Serbian striker connected with a cross from Malcolm to head in the opening goal.

The game then took a potentially disastrous turn for Al-Nassr when goalkeeper David Ospina was sent off. The 56th-minute sending off looked like it would be telling and would see Al-Hilal comfortably claim the cup.

The Blue Waves, though, had a sending-off of their own later in the second half. Defender Ali Al-Bulayhi was sent for an early bath in the 87th minute for violent conduct.

With both teams having an equal number of players on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo and his side restored parity a minute later. Ayman Ahmed connected a header with Ali Lajami’s assist in the 88th minute to make it 1-1.

The Blue Waves lost their cool again, as veteran defender Kalidou Koulibaly got sent off in the 90th minute for a foul. Al-Nassr could not make their advantage count, and the game went to penalties, where Al-Hilal reigned supreme 5-4.