"We'll see what happens" - 19-year-old refuses to deny that he's agreed a deal to join Liverpool

Fulham attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has refused to deny rumors linking him with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool. When asked whether he was joining the Reds this summer, the 19-year-old simply laughed, refusing to commit his future to Fulham.

Carvalho has been in excellent form for Championship winners Fulham this season. He has pulled strings from the middle of the park, created chances, and has even scored himself, emerging as the perfect midfield package. His skillset has impressed Liverpool, who have reportedly (via Fabrizio Romano) finalized his transfer.

After Fulham’s Championship-winning victory over Luton Town on Monday (2 May), Carvalho was asked to comment on the speculation linking him with the 19-time English champions. Here is how he responded (via Anfield Watch):

“We'll see what happens. Right now, I'm just trying to enjoy the moment and I can't thank these fans enough. We'll see what happens.”

Fulham’s president has already confirmed that they are selling the player, admitting that the club’s board has “made a deal that’s best for the club.” Romano claims that Liverpool and Fulham have a complete agreement over the transfer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will pay £5 million plus £2.7 million in add-ons for the youngster, who has registered 10 goals and eight assists in 35 Championship games this season. There is also a 20 percent sell-on clause baked into the contract.

Liverpool could find it tough to overcome Villarreal in Champions League semi-final second leg

Klopp’s side travel to Villarreal for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday night (May 3). In last week’s meeting, the Merseysiders came out on top, securing a comfortable 2-0 win. Villarreal rarely made inroads into the Reds’ final third and were trying their best to return to Spain with a respectable scoreline.

In front of their supporters, we expect the Yellow Submarine to produce a much stronger performance. By knocking out Juventus and Bayern Munich, Unai Emery has proven that his team can hurt the giants, especially on the counter.

Who will make the final? Villarreal trail 2-0 against Liverpool but anything can happen in the #UCL ...Who will make the final? Villarreal trail 2-0 against Liverpool but anything can happen in the #UCL...Who will make the final? https://t.co/Dimq3c3OGB

If they play to their strengths, do not concede an early goal, and keep their cool, they could make the Reds sweat. Although they are the obvious underdogs, it would be foolish to count them out, especially while playing in a packed Estadio de la Ceramica.

An exciting and eventful Champions League night awaits!

