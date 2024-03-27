"We’ll see what happens in the summer" - Serie A star responds to rumors linking him with a summer move to Barcelona

Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka has opened up about the reports linking him with a potential move to Barcelona. Lobotka is believed to be one of the main targets for Barca this summer with the club's senior authorities, including President Joan Laporta, showing a strong interest in him.

They have already begun speaking with his agent, as Laporta admitted in an interview with Mundo Deportivo (via Football Italia):

“We talked about it with Deco, Barcelona would like to take him (Lobotka), but a lot of other things need to happen first.”

In an interview with RTVS, Lobotka discussed the interest from Catalonia and how interested he would be in a move that could see him work under his idol Xavi (via Football italia):

“I am thinking about Napoli, as we have a very important game to play on Saturday. Of course, it is very pleasing to have my childhood idol, Xavi, praising the way I play. That gives me the energy to keep going and continue working to improve myself. We’ll see what happens in the summer.”

Lobotka joined Napoli from Celta Vigo in January 2020 for a reported €21 million. His contract with the Serie A giants runs until June 2027, with an option for a further year. He has played a significant role in Napoli's accomplishments since joining the team, notably helping them win the Serie A title under Luciano Spalletti last season.

Bayern Munich prepared to bid big for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo - Reports

According to MARCA, Bayern Munich are ready to bid €100 million to bring centre-back Ronald Araujo from Camp Nou to the Allianz Arena.

Despite Bayern's strong interest, Araujo is enjoying life in Catalonia, and has previously stated that he has no intentions of leaving, telling TNT Sports (via Barca Blaugranes):

“No, no, I am very happy here in Barcelona. I am very well, my family is very well, I am very well in Barcelona. I am very happy here, I have been here for almost five years and I show that every time I have to wear this shirt on the field and I will always do so, very happy to be here.”

President Joan Laporta also recently claimed that he has rejected offers for several members of the Barca squad, including Araujo, He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We have had offers for Alejandro Balde, Fermín, very important Gavi, Pedri, De Jong, Araujo... But we do not want to sell them. The only way with these that I have told you, would be at a figure of 1,000 million in income.”