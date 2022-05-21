"We’ll see a pretty even game here" - Michael Owen predicts the result of Arsenal vs Everton

Former Premier League striker Michael Owen has given his prediction for Arsenal's match against Everton at the Emirates on May 22. In the final match of the campaign, Owen believes the Gunners will pip the Toffees by a small margin.

Mikel Arteta's men go into the game with faint hopes of making it to the top four of the Premier League this season. They have lost against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in their last two games. They will now have to beat Everton and hope Norwich City can defeat Spurs.

The Toffees, meanwhile, are coming into the match on the back of an incredible victory over Crystal Palace on May 19. They won the game 3-2 after being 2-0 down at the end of the first half to secure their safety from relegation.

Owen believes this will be a tight game but has sided with Arsenal to take all three points. He wrote on BetVictor:

"I can’t believe what’s happened to Arsenal in recent weeks. Fourth place has been in their hands for most of the season, so to let it slip this late in the season is hugely disappointing. The performance against Newcastle was shocking, there was no desire or energy whatsoever. You would have thought Newcastle were the team chasing the top four."

He added:

"That was an unbelievable result for Everton on Thursday. I’ve said all season that the one thing that could save them was Goodison Park, and they delivered. It was a brilliant comeback, and Everton are now safe. I think we’ll see a pretty even game here. Arsenal’s morale can’t be good. I think they’ll win though, 2-1."

"Something special can happen" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta takes heart from Everton's great escape

Ahead of the match against Everton, the Gunners' manager was asked if he saw the Toffees' game against Crystal Palace. As aforementioned, Frank Lampard's men pulled off a brilliant comeback to win 3-2 and secure their safety.

Arteta believes it shows that anything can happen in the Premier League and that Norwich can also improbably defeat Spurs on the final day. He said on the club's official website:

"I was watching it yesterday and that gives me more encouragement about what can happen on the last day at Norwich because this happens only in this league, and this is what makes this league such an incredible league, because in many other countries, where there is nothing to play for, you don’t see that type of performances, so we are hoping that something special can happen."

Even if Arsenal do beat the Toffees, Tottenham will finish in fourth spot with a draw against Norwich, thanks to their superior goal difference (24-9).

Edited by Parimal