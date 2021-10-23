"We'll see him again soon" - Solskjaer hints Manchester United outcast could have future at Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left the door open for Andreas Pereira to return to Old Trafford and stake a claim for a place in the first-team. The midfielder is currently on loan at Brazilian club Flamengo and has enjoyed an excellent start to life in his homeland.

Pereira has netted three goals and registered an assist in nine league games for the club. As such, Solskjaer was quizzed about whether Manchester United are keeping a close eye on their loanee. Speaking to TNT Sports via Caught Offside, Solskjaer stated:

"Yes, we follow. Of course. [Pereira] is a great player and a fantastic person. I'm so happy for him and knowing he's enjoying this moment.

"For us, the logic was: Andreas, go and show how good you are.

"I couldn't give him enough playing time, and we know the quality he has. When they believe in him, he's a top-quality player, so I'm happy for him."

ᴄhris🇯🇲🌴 @toofarUTD Andreas Pereira only scores crackers, what a goal bro🚀 Andreas Pereira only scores crackers, what a goal bro🚀https://t.co/vSAMO17f7o

The Manchester United manager also added that Pereira could return to Old Trafford in the near future with an improved chance of being involved in the first-team.

"At a certain point in a player's career, it's important to have enough playing time at the highest level.

"Last year Andreas was on loan and didn't play as much. Last season he played a lot of games with us, soon after we brought Bruno [Fernandes].

"I'm happy for Andreas now, and we'll see him again soon."

Solskjaer as manager divides opinion among Manchester United fans

Although he enjoys quite the status as a former player at Manchester United, Solskjaer has divided opinion since his reign as manager at Old Trafford. The Norwegian managed to guide Manchester United to a second-place finish last season.

However, with high-profile signings like Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, the expectations have only become bigger. Due to a sketchy run of form in recent weeks, several quarters demanded the removal of Solskjaer as Manchester United boss.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Manchester United reaction in the second half shows why the board decided to give Ole Gunnar Solskjær some time, after poor performances. First half was terrible - but Man Utd want to protect Ole. Now, Liverpool. 🔴 #MUFC Man Utd board thinks players are ‘with the manager’. Manchester United reaction in the second half shows why the board decided to give Ole Gunnar Solskjær some time, after poor performances. First half was terrible - but Man Utd want to protect Ole. Now, Liverpool. 🔴 #MUFCMan Utd board thinks players are ‘with the manager’. https://t.co/Fy1d4Ra77e

But the late win over Atalanta in the Champions League has come as a huge relief. It was only their second win in six games across competitions. Even though Manchester United emerged victorious in dramatic fashion on the night, Solskjaer will know they are not out of the woods yet.

The Red Devils next face arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp and company arrive at Old Trafford in scintillating form, having won three out of their last four games across competitions and scoring 15 goals in the process.

