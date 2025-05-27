"We'll have to see" - Spain boss Luis De La Fuente on if Barcelona star Lamine Yamal could win the Ballon d'Or

Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente has backed Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or in his career. He stated that while it remains to be seen if the Barcelona wins it this year, he is confident that the award will be in his hands soon.

Speaking to the media, De la Fuente stated that Yamal has a great future and should continue to develop. He said (via Tribal Football):

"He is a player with a great future, but he is still developing. We are not seeing the best Lamine yet; he will improve a lot. We do not know what this life has in store for him. If he does not get injured, he could become a legend."

When asked if Yamal can win the Ballon d'Or this year, the Spain boss added that it was important for the Barcelona youngster to focus on team goals rather than personal objectives. He added:

“It's a process, to deserve the Ballon d'Or... There are other very good players too. These decisions are made in detail. I don't know if he'll win it this year, but I'm sure he'll win it. We'll have to see if it's this season. We have to analyse his rivals. The most important thing is that he doesn't focus on a specific objective and that he works as he does and remains humble. If he continues with this dynamic, he'll have many options."

Lamine Yamal extended his contract at Barcelona on Tuesday, May 27. He has signed a deal which will keep him at the club until 2031.

Barcelona teammate backs Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or

Barcelona centre-back Pau Cubarsí has backed Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or in his career. He stated that the teenager has a lot of potential and isn't close to his ceiling yet.

Cubarsi told RAC 1 (via ESPN):

"Now everyone sees what he is, but I've known him for years and I know what he's like. I think he has the ability to win it [Ballon d'Or]. I don't think so. As he is right now, he's at a spectacular level and to have him at that level in our team helps us a lot. He is full of confidence and that makes us happy."

Lamine Yamal is among the favorites for the Ballon d'Or this year. His Barca teammate Raphinha is also in the running, along with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and PSG's Ousmane Dembele.

