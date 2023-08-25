“We’ll see about that” – Inter Miami star makes honest admission on being compared to Lionel Messi’s ex-Barcelona teammate

Inter Miami star Robert Taylor has admitted that he cannot live up to Andres Iniesta after he was compared to Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate. The Finland star wants to remain as 'Rob' instead of being compared to the greats of the game.

A journalist dubbed Taylor as 'the Finniesta' earlier this month after his amazing linkups with Messi on the pitch. The Inter Miami star was a key figure in their League Cup triumph and was also compared with Angel Di Maria, who did well with the former PSG star during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to MLS's official website, Taylor claimed that he was not getting carried away from the nicknames. He admitted that those were big names to live up to and he was not going to get to them anytime soon:

"Well, we'll see about that. That's hard, that's a big, big name to stand for. I don't think I'll live up to that anytime soon. I'm still Rob, I think."

Taylor has been on the pitch with Lionel Messi for all eight matches so far and combined for three goals. The Argentine has assisted the Finnish star once, while the former PSG star has been assisted twice by Taylor.

Robert Taylor credits Inter Miami success to Lionel Messi and Barcelona duo

Robert Taylor has revealed that Inter Miami's turnaround has been all down to Lionel Messi and his connection with the Barcelona duo. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba followed the Argentine to the MLS side earlier this summer and have helped David Beckham's side get to winning ways.

Speaking to the MLS website, Taylor claimed that the former Barcelona trio, along with new manager Tata Martino, were the main reason for their recent success. He added that they have connected well with all players in the team:

"I can't really give you any other answer but just to say that it comes from just watching them play and knowing what they want to do on the ball. It's also not just me they've got a good connection with, it's the whole team. It's the whole squad. Whoever comes on the field, we all know what we're doing as a team now, so I think it's really, really good for us."

Taylor further said:

"What Messi and Busquets and Jordi Alba bring, it's reflecting on everyone, even the subs who come off the bench, they're all on the same wavelength. It just happens to look like me, Messi and Josef [Martínez] have some different connection because we're attacking players, so we're always involved, or mostly involved, when it comes to attacking."

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami won their first silverware earlier this month and are now in the US Open Cup final too.