"We'll see tomorrow" - Mikel Arteta offers cryptic response when asked about Arsenal star's return against Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remained tight-lipped when asked about the availability of key defender Takehiro Tomiyasu for the upcoming crucial clash against Liverpool. During his presser ahead of the crunch Premier League tie on Wednesday (16 March), the Spaniard gave nothing away.

The Gunners are locked in a battle for UEFA Champions League qualification and recently usurped Manchester United for the fourth spot as we enter the business end of the season. They are currently one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand.

When quizzed about the Japanese international's potential return to the game, Arteta responded in the simplest way possible (via Football London):

"We'll see tomorrow."

Tomiyasu has been out with a calf injury picked up in the north London side's last game against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final. He subsequently missed Arsenal's impressive wins over Burnley and Wolves with Cedric Soares filling in.

He did feature against Brentford in Arsenal's 2-1 win as they avenged their opening day loss to the Bees. But the injury reoccured and Tomiyasu sat out the win over Leicester City at the weekend.

The Japenese right-back has been a mainstay in Arteta's side since joining from Bologna last summer for £16.74 million. He has made 17 appearances across competitions, giving one assist and helping the Gunners keep eight clean sheets in those games.

He could be set to return to the side for what is expected to be a huge game at the Emirates on Wednesday. Arsenal cannot afford to drop points against title-chasers Liverpool, with Manchester United still chasing them for fourth spot.

Should the right-back not be present in the side's training session on Tuesday, that should be an indicator that he will not make Wednesday's game.

Arsenal's game against Liverpool has huge implications

Klopp and Arteta will go toe-to-toe in a huge game on Wednesday

For both Premier League giants, Wednesday's game could be a turning point in their seasons and perhaps their future.

Mikel Arteta's team are in the driving seat for Champions League qualification, having replaced Manchester United in the top four despite having three games in hand over the Red Devils.

A win over Liverpool on Wednesday would further cement their standing in the top four and could be a huge indication of the level at which Arsenal are at. For Jurgen Klopp's side, the pressure is on, with Manchester City dropping points against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The 0-0 stalemate means Liverpool will win the Premier League if they can win all of their remaining ten fixtures.

The win could fast-track their pursuit of an audacious quadruple, with the Reds still fighting for the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League. They defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final last month to secure their first trophy of the season.

