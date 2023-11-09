"We’ll be stronger than we were this year" - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate claims MLS outfit will look to 'win everything' next season

Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi claims that the Herons will aim to win everything next season after acquiring the services of Lionel Messi.

After the Argentine icon joined the Florida-based side in the summer, Inter Miami managed to win the Leagues Cup, their first trophy in club history. However, they failed to secure qualification for the playoffs, finishing 14th in the MLS regular season.

The club finished five places and nine points behind Charlotte FC, who occupied the final playoff spot.

Even after Messi's arrival in the summer, qualification for the playoffs seemed a herculean task. However, Cremaschi believes that the side will certainly fight for top honors next season. The 18-year-old USA international said (via GOAL):

"We know we’ll be stronger than we were this year. With all the games coming next year and a pre-season, we’ll be ready and well-prepared to move ahead and win everything."

Last season, the youngster made 45 appearances for Inter Miami across all competitions, bagging three goals and seven assists.

Lavishing praise on Messi, who recently won his eighth Ballon d'Or, a player with whom Cremaschi has shared the pitch 12 times, managing one joint goal contribution, he added:

"It’s common for him [Lionel Messi] to get the Ballon d’Or but this one is different because he’s a team-mate. It’s crazy having him here and having him win another one."

Inter Miami also added Messi's former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to the squad in the summer. With the potential arrival of Luis Suarez in January looming in the background, the club will be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Luis Suarez's Gremio agrees deal with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami - Reports

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez (via Getty Images)

Luis Suarez is reportedly set to join former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in 2024. As per ESPN, the Uruguay international's current Brazilian side Gremio have already agreed to let go of the striker to the Herons.

Should he complete a move to Miami, Suarez will reunite with Messi, a player he's shared the pitch with 258 times at Barcelona, managing 99 joint goal contributions. Together, the pair won four La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy in 2015.

As per the aforementioned report, the MLS outfit have agreed to a one-year deal with Suarez, containing an option to extend for a second year. Current Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino also confirmed his side's interest in Suarez.

When asked about the veteran striker, he said (via ESPN):

"When the moment arrives to make Suarez's situation with respect to Inter Miami official, we'll be prepared to go in the corresponding direction."

This season, the former Liverpool forward has managed 27 appearances for Gremio in the Brazilian top flight, bagging 11 goals and 10 assists.