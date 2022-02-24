"We'll take it and move on" - John Aldridge says Liverpool were 'bang ordinary' despite 6-0 win against Leeds United

Liverpool legend John Aldridge does not feel the Reds did anything extraordinary despite beating Leeds United 6-0 on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side reduced the gap to league leaders Manchester City to just three points with their win against Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Liverpool's AFCON 2021 heroes Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored two goals each. Centre-backs Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip also got in on the act by adding one goal apiece.

The Reds had 15 shots on target as compared to the two efforts registered by Leeds. Based on numbers, it would seem that Klopp's men dominated their opposition on the night.

However, Aldrige is of the view that the Reds were 'bang ordinary' against Leeds. He is, however, saying that to put a label on Liverpool's fine form this season.

Aldrige points out that even an ordinary Liverpool can demolish a side like Leeds United.

He wrote on Twitter:

"6-0 and I actually thought we were bang ordinary tonight but we’ll take it and move on folks. YNWA."

City were the hot favorites to win the Premier League title in January 2022. They were 14 points ahead of the Reds at one point last month. However, Liverpool's six wins on the bounce in the league, coupled with a draw and a defeat for City, have now reduced the gap to three points.

Mohamed Salah simply cannot stop scoring and has now taken his league goal tally to 19 goals. He has also laid down 10 assists this season, including one for Joel Matip on Wednesday.

Mane's brace helped him enter the top three scorers chart in the Premier League. He is now behind his team-mate Diogo Jota, who has 12 goals to his name.

Liverpool eyeing first trophy of the season

The Reds will have the chance to win their first trophy of the season this weekend. They are scheduled to lock horns with Premier League rivals Chelsea in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side go into the game on the back of a nine-game winning run in all competitions. Meanwhile, Chelsea have won each of their six matches across all competitions.

The Stamford Bridge outfit will be looking to win their third trophy of the season. They added the Club World Cup to their cabinet after winning the tournament in the United Arab Emirates earlier this month. Chelsea also won the UEFA Super Cup against Villareal in August.

The two sides faced each other in the Premier League last month. The match at Stamford Bridge ended in a 2-2 draw, but there certainly will be a winner on Sunday

Edited by Diptanil Roy