“We’ll try to put something in Alisson’s food so he doesn’t arrive for Argentina vs Brazil” - Mac Allister makes hilarious claim on Liverpool teammate

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has jokingly claimed that he will lace teammate Alisson Becker’s food ahead of Argentina’s clash with Brazil in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on March 26.

Alisson produced a man-of-the-match performance in the first leg of Liverpool’s Champions League Round of 16 tie with Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday. The Reds would have left the French capital with a heavy defeat if not for Alisson's brilliance between the sticks.

The Brazilian shot-stopper repelled all PSG’s onslaughts as he made nine saves to ensure his side left Parc des Princes with a narrow victory (1-0). While Alisson has seen game time this season curtailed by injuries, he has continued to be a key part of Arne Slot’s starting XI since returning from injury in December.

The first international break of the year will come up later this month. Argentina and Brazil will first play against Uruguay and Colombia in the first week of the international break, respectively, before playing against each other in the following week.

Chances are that Alisson will replace Ederson in goal during the international break, given his current form. However, Argentine man Mac Allister is hoping that Alisson won’t be able to make it to the clash between La Albiceleste and Brazil, as he jokingly revealed his intention to make the goalkeeper unfit for the crunch tie.

"We will try to put something in Alisson's food so he doesn't arrive for Argentina vs Brasil," Mac Allister told TNT Sports Brazil after Liverpool’s Champions League match with PSG (via All About Argentina).

Allison was in goal for Brazil during the September 2024 international break. While he was named in the squad for the 2024 October international break, he couldn’t feature in any of the games as Ederson replaced him in goal. He was ruled out of the squad for the November 2024 international break due to injury.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot calls Alisson 'best goalkeeper in the world' after Champions League heroics against PSG

Following Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday, fans took to social media to heap praise on Alisson for his performance. The Brazilian faced 10 shots throughout the game and saved nine, with three being big chances.

After the match, Arne Slot was in awe of Alisson's incredible performance and claimed that he hadn’t worked with a goalie at this level before. Slot told TNT Sports:

"I don't think I've worked with a goalkeeper that's played at this level, which is normal because he's the best in the world. I've had some very good players as a manager, but never had the best goalkeeper in the world, and that I think he is, and he showed that today."

Liverpool will host PSG at Anfield for the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on Tuesday, March 11.

