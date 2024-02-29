“We’ll win it later, it doesn’t matter” - Real Madrid superstar’s bold claim ahead of 2022 UCL final against Liverpool emerges

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos' bold pre-match claim about winning the 2022 Champions League final against Liverpool has emerged.

The kickoff in the final was delayed by more than half an hour after crowd unrest in and around the Stade de France. Police outside the ground had to use tear gas as supporters tried to jump over security blockades.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly entered the dressing room to break the news to the squad, saying:

"They have postponed the game, it starts at 21:30."

To which Kroos replied:

"We'll win later, it doesn't matter."

The confidence from the German was perhaps justified, given that Real Madrid are one of the most successful teams in the Champions League ever.

They have lifted the European Cup/UCL a staggering 14 times, twice that of AC Milan who sit in second place with seven titles. Liverpool are also one of the most successful teams in the Champions League, winning the showpiece event six times.

Kroos himself has lifted the Champions League four times with Real, winning three of them on the trot from 2016 to 2018. He has made 451 appearances for the club, scoring 28 and assisting 96 in the process.

Real Madrid topped the group with six wins out of six in the 2023-24 Champions League. They currently lead German side RB Leipzig 1-0 in their Round of 16 tie, with the second leg at the Bernabeu to come.

"God sees everything, maybe he injured the referee": Toni Kroos after Real Madrid vs Sevilla

Real Madrid scraped past Sevilla 1-0 in their latest La Liga fixture on February 26, with Kroos' midfield partner Luka Modric netting the winner in the 81st minute.

Despite the win, the German was unhappy with the referees as the match was filled with highly controversial decisions.

In the latest episode of his podcast "Einfach mal Luppen", he tore into referee Isidro Diaz de Mera for his horrible showing in the game.

He said:

“The referee really did everything wrong, he got injured at the wrong time. You have to say that the fourth official is a much better referee. He did a good job."

Then, he jokingly added:

“God sees everything, maybe he injured the referee.”

Real Madrid still remain atop the La Liga table with 65 points in 26 games, six points clear of second-placed Girona. Up next, they take on Valencia at the Estadio Mestalla on March 3.