“We no longer need to aim for 16 goals in one of the 9 games” - Dominik Szoboszlai makes Liverpool title claim after Arsenal draw vs Man City

Dominik Szoboszlai recently discussed Liverpool's renewed prospects of winning the Premier League title after Arsenal's draw with Manchester City.

The Reds' 2-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, March 31, solidified their pole position in the Premier League. They now sit two points clear of second-placed Arsenal and three points clear of Man City, who are third.

Reds midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is upbeat about his team's prospects. According to him, the Merseysiders have a good chance of winning the league if they play well in their remaining nine games.

Speaking to Sportal (via Liverpool.com), he said:

"There are nine games left, we are in first place, which means our fate is in our own hands. If we don't make a single mistake from now on, we'll [win the league]."

Szoboszlai also commented on the other two contenders, explaining that Arsenal's goal difference advantage was no longer as significant. In his opinion, Liverpool can win the Premier League without worrying about winning some of their games by a wide margin. He added:

"We are progressing from match to match, for now, it is not worth looking any further than Thursday's league game against Sheffield United. Every game in the remaining nine rounds must be played as if it were the last and after Arsenal's point loss on Sunday, we no longer need to aim for sixteen goals in one of the nine games."

Arsenal interested in Bayern Munich star, who has been linked to Liverpool and Manchester City

According to reports (via Football365), Arsenal are interested in Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. They are reportedly in direct contact with the Bavarians.

Even though Kimmich's gametime has declined under Thomas Tuchel this season, he is still regarded as one of the most versatile defensive midfielders in the world. The Gunners' approach was made easier by Kimmich's lack of an agent, but Bayern Munich have chosen to postpone any transfer talks until the summer.

Some of the biggest teams in the Premier League, including Liverpool and Manchester City, are also reportedly monitoring Kimmich's ongoing situation in Germany.

Poll : Do you rate Dominik Szoboszlai as Liverpool’s best signing from last summer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion