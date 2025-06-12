"We don't look at any names" - Al-Ahly star provides response when asked about prospect of facing Lionel Messi at Club World Cup

Al-Ahly forward Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan has stated that his side isn't concerned with names and remains confident of overcoming Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. The two sides are set to lock horns in the group stages of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, June 14.

Al-Ahly will be aiming to get their Club World Cup campaign off to a winning start in their opening game against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. The Herons have struggled for consistency under manager Javier Mascherano this season. However, they have multiple superstars capable of changing the game, including Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

When asked about the prospect of facing Lionel Messi, Trezeguet replied (via Soccer Laduma):

"Facing Lionel Messi? All the players are focused on this match. We will face big names, but when Al-Ahly SC participates in a tournament, we don't look at any name. Our fans support us. We can overcome all obstacles. My personal ambition is the one the club has instilled in me: always win and be number one."

He added:

"The new players are not really new. Every player who joins Al-Ahly is considered a veteran with us. They are all an asset and, God willing, with their help, we will achieve our goal, we will realize the fans' dreams and we will make them proud."

The 2024-25 Egyptian Premier League champions are in Group A, alongside Inter Miami, Porto, and Palmeiras.

"He isn’t surrounded by great players" - Former Real Madrid star reckons Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have no chance of winning the FIFA Club World Cup

Former Real Madrid star Geremi has recently claimed that Lionel Messi has no chance of winning the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. The former believes Inter Miami doesn't possess enough quality to support the 37-year-old, as well as the inclusion of stronger clubs in the competition.

The Herons will be seeking to win their first trophy under Javier Mascherano. However, they will have to be at their very best, with teams like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Bayern Munich also featuring.

Geremi told Boyle Sports (via GOAL):

"Lionel Messi is no longer young and while playing for Inter Miami, he isn’t surrounded by great players like he has been in the past. He is going to come up against great clubs who have great players in the peak of their careers, he might well perform at a high level but does he have a chance of winning it? I don’t think so. He is Messi and he will still show his quality, but to the level we have seen him in the past? I don’t think we will."

Inter Miami will be depending on Messi to progress deep into the tournament. The Argentine ace has excelled this season to date, recording 15 goals and six assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.

