"We have to look to ourselves to be responsible" - Matthijs de Ligt speaks out after Manchester United's loss to Tottenham

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt has spoken out after the Red Devils endured a 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday (February 16).

The hosts scored the opening goal through James Maddison in the 13th minute. The playmaker was at the right place and right moment to pounce on a parried ball from goalkeeper Andre Onana, slotting it in from point-blank range. The rest of the game saw the Red Devils search in vain for the equaliser.

De Ligt admitted that he has no answers to United's inability to win games (via Utd District on X):

"If I knew the solution, I would have said it, and we would win games. Unfortunately, there are a lot of things that need to improve, and I think first of all, we have to look to ourselves to be responsible, and we have to stick together. If we are doing everything on our own, we are never going to get results."

Manchester United are 15th on the Premier League, having lost back-to-back games, 12 overall.

Ruben Amorim analyses Manchester United's loss to Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim analysed Manchester United's loss at Tottenham Hotspur's Stadium. He admitted that the Red Devils missed the vital aspect of the game, which was finding the net (via club website):

"It was the biggest difference of the game. They (Tottenham) scored, and we didn't. We had the opportunities to score, then in the first half we pushed a little bit harder. We suffered in some transitions trying to get a result, but, in the end, they scored, and we didn’t.

“We need to put the ball in the net because we had some chances. We created some chances which is the hardest part. In some games, we are there near the box but we don’t create chances. Today, we created the chances, but we need to score to win games.”

United had 16 shots on goal, with six shots on target, creating an xG of 1.54. However, they underperformed in front of goal. Tottenham also underperformed, with a 2.15 xG, scoring once,, but had 22 shots on goal, with seven on target.

