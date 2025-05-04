"We losing again", "Really smart, actually" - Manchester United fans left with mixed feelings after starting XI vs Brentford is announced

Manchester United fans were left with mixed feelings following the announcement of the team for the Brentford game. The Red Devils face the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, May 4, in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim's team arrived at the game on the back of the 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semifinal first leg. With the second leg scheduled for Thursday, May 8, the Portuguese head coach opted to rest keys players for Sunday's game.

Fans were surprised with Manchester United's starting XI and took to social media to express their opinion. One fan suggested that it was a big game for Mason Mount, stating:

"Big game for Mount he needs to prove why we spent £55m on him with a year left on his contract."

Another added:

"We losing again right 😢"

One fan was worried about injuries, posting:

"Happy with that team, just hope we get no injuries"

Another quipped:

"Big start for chido"

One fan praised the decision to start Altay Bayindir, commenting:

"starting bayindir in a competition we no longer care about this season is really smart, actually"

Another chimed:

"No Bruno 😭 We’re losing definitely"

Manchester United arrive at the game sitting 15th in the Premier Leaghe table after 34 games.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Uruguayan defender?

Ronald Araujo

Manchester United will move for Ronald Araujo if they win the Europa League, according to The Peoples Person via reports in Spain. The Red Devils are expected to invest in their back line this summer.

Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are in the final months of their contract and remain linked with an exit from Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez is out for a while with an injury.

The Premier League giants want to add more quality to their defence this summer and have turned to Araujo. The Uruguayan has struggled for game time under Hansi Flick at Barcelona, but his stock remains high.

Araujo signed a new deal until 2031 in January this year, but the Catalans could let him go to address their fragile financial situation. The 26-year- old apparently has a €65m release clause in his contract.

Manchester United are hoping to win the Europa League this year and secure qualification to next season's Champions League. That could help the club secure a cash influx, which could help fund the Araujo deal.

