Real Madrid fans furious with Carlo Ancelotti after lineup against Espanyol is announced

Real Madrid fans are angry with manager Carlo Ancelotti for his selection of the starting lineup for their La Liga clash against Espanyol on Saturday.

Some fans are not happy with the Italian tactician once again deploying Eduardo Camavinga at left-back. Others are displeased with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric not being rested ahead of Los Blancos' Champions League clash against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Fans took to Twitter to slam Ancelotti's decisions, making it clear that he should have kept their upcoming clash against Liverpool in mind.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Damini @Damini_ID 🤦🏾‍♂️ He'll now start Modric and Kroos tired vs Liverpool🤦🏾‍♂️



Courtois;



Carvajal Militao Nacho Camavinga;



Modrić Tchouameni Kroos;



Valverde Rodrygo Vinicius. REAL MADRID XI VS ESPANYOL:Courtois;Carvajal Militao Nacho Camavinga;Modrić Tchouameni Kroos;Valverde Rodrygo Vinicius. 🚨🚨 REAL MADRID XI VS ESPANYOL:Courtois;Carvajal Militao Nacho Camavinga;Modrić Tchouameni Kroos;Valverde Rodrygo Vinicius. He’ll now start Modric and Kroos tired vs Liverpool🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/madridxtra/sta… He’ll now start Modric and Kroos tired vs Liverpool 😭🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/madridxtra/sta…

𝙨𝙫𝟑 @Saweezyy Kroos and Modric together once again, Camavinga LB...im really not interested



Courtois;



Carvajal Militao Nacho Camavinga;



Modrić Tchouameni Kroos;



Valverde Rodrygo Vinicius. REAL MADRID XI VS ESPANYOL:Courtois;Carvajal Militao Nacho Camavinga;Modrić Tchouameni Kroos;Valverde Rodrygo Vinicius. 🚨🚨 REAL MADRID XI VS ESPANYOL:Courtois;Carvajal Militao Nacho Camavinga;Modrić Tchouameni Kroos;Valverde Rodrygo Vinicius. Kroos and Modric together once again, Camavinga LB...im really not interested twitter.com/MadridXtra/sta… Kroos and Modric together once again, Camavinga LB...im really not interested twitter.com/MadridXtra/sta…

D4rulz @d4rulz Cama at left back again. Kroos starting again. 🤦‍♂️



Courtois;



Carvajal Militao Nacho Camavinga;



Modrić Tchouameni Kroos;



Valverde Rodrygo Vinicius. REAL MADRID XI VS ESPANYOL:Courtois;Carvajal Militao Nacho Camavinga;Modrić Tchouameni Kroos;Valverde Rodrygo Vinicius. 🚨🚨 REAL MADRID XI VS ESPANYOL:Courtois;Carvajal Militao Nacho Camavinga;Modrić Tchouameni Kroos;Valverde Rodrygo Vinicius. Cama at left back again. Kroos starting again. 🤦‍♂️ twitter.com/madridxtra/sta… Cama at left back again. Kroos starting again. 🤦‍♂️ twitter.com/madridxtra/sta…

Josh @joshsbro This guy never learns. Same robotic lineup again, no Ceballos or Asensio… OUT



Courtois;



Carvajal Militao Nacho Camavinga;



Modrić Tchouameni Kroos;



Valverde Rodrygo Vinicius. REAL MADRID XI VS ESPANYOL:Courtois;Carvajal Militao Nacho Camavinga;Modrić Tchouameni Kroos;Valverde Rodrygo Vinicius. 🚨🚨 REAL MADRID XI VS ESPANYOL:Courtois;Carvajal Militao Nacho Camavinga;Modrić Tchouameni Kroos;Valverde Rodrygo Vinicius. This guy never learns. Same robotic lineup again, no Ceballos or Asensio… OUT twitter.com/madridxtra/sta… This guy never learns. Same robotic lineup again, no Ceballos or Asensio… OUT twitter.com/madridxtra/sta…

Hashim @KhalidHashim7 @MadridXtra No Ceballos again. Then in the summer he will leave and Jude will go to Liverpool nice @MadridXtra No Ceballos again. Then in the summer he will leave and Jude will go to Liverpool nice 👍

Real Madrid prepare to face Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are set to take on Espanyol at home on Saturday as they aim to keep pace with La Liga leaders Barcelona. Los Blancos are currently nine points behind the Catalan giants, with 14 games remaining this season.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are in a tough spot in the bottom half of the table, sitting 13th with just a two-point cushion above the relegation zone. They will have their work cut out for them against a Madrid side that is determined to claw back their deficit to Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti's men will need to keep winning and hope that Barcelona slip up as they enter a crucial phase of the season. With the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool on the horizon, followed by a trip to Camp Nou for an El Clasico showdown, Madrid cannot afford any slip-ups.

Their home record this season has been impressive, with 25 points picked up from their 11 games at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they will be up against an Espanyol side that has managed a respectable 14 points from 12 games on the road this season.

Despite their recent struggles against Los Blancos, Espanyol will be hoping to cause an upset. However, they face an uphill battle as Madrid have won six of their last seven league games against them, scoring seven goals in their last two encounters.

Espanyol will be hoping to take advantage of any potential distractions caused by Real Madrid's upcoming Champions League fixture against Liverpool. However, the hosts will be looking to maintain their focus and secure a vital win in their pursuit of Barcelona.

