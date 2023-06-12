“We love you already so much” – Real Madrid superstar David Alaba’s girlfriend confirms huge news for couple

Real Madrid defender David Alaba's wife Shalimar Heppner has confirmed that the couple have welcomed a new baby girl into the family.

Heppner uploaded a beautiful picture of herself holding Alaba and their baby daughter holding hands. She captioned the snap on Instagram:

"Welcome to the world little one. We love you already so much."

Alaba and Heppner's new baby daughter is their second child, with the couple giving birth to a son in 2019. The Austrian resides in the Spanish capital and the family will do so with a new daughter joining them.

The defender arrived at Real Madrid in 2021, leaving Bayern Munich where he had spent 11 years playing. It is claimed that the 30-year-old started dating Heppner while at the Allianz Arena in 2017, per Genius Celebs. She is a part-time model and a full-time PR manager and her father Frank is a famous chef.

Heppner shared the progress of her pregnancy on her Instagram to her 192 thousand followers with snaps of her baby bump. She recently uploaded a montage of clips and pictures of Alaba with their son in celebration of Father's Day.

The Real Madrid defender has just finished the season with Los Blancos. He made 39 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists. He was part of the side that won the Copa del Rey in May.

Real Madrid's Alaba reflects on the season and vows that his side will be back

The Austrian endured injury issues this season.

Alaba experienced a mixed campaign with Real Madrid amid fitness issues. The Austrian 18 games across competitions due to hamstring and muscular problems. However, he has been key for Carlo Ancelotti's side when available, playing both in central defense and at left-back.

The former Bayern full-back has reacted to Madrid's campaign and has insisted that they will be back next term. He posted on Instagram:

"Thank you so much to the fans for this whole season. We'll be back! Now to rest! Hala Madrid and nothing else!"

Los Blancos did win the Copa del Rey but made a disappointing semifinal exit from the Champions League to eventual winners Manchester City. Ancelotti's men also conceded the La Liga title to Barcelona, ending the campaign 10 points short of their El Clasico rivals.

The defender will now rest during the break before Real Madrid's pre-season tour of the United States begins in July. They have friendlies against AC Milan, Manchester United, Barca, and Juventus on the horizon.

