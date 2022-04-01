"We are in love with him" - Gerard Pique urges Barcelona to renew contract of 24-year-old star

Veteran Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique has urged winger Ousmane Dembele to renew his deal with the club.

Dembele's current contract expires at the end of the ongoing season. He was also close to leaving Blaugrana during the January transfer window to join a Premier League outfit as per Sky Sports. However, the 24-year-old ended up staying at the Camp Nou.

The end result has ultimately helped both the club and the player, with Dembele shining for Xavi Hernandez's side in recent weeks. But as things stand, he is still set to become a free agent in the summer with no agreement reached on a contract extension.

Speaking on Jordi Wild's "The Wild Project" YouTube channel, Pique revealed that he would like to see Dembele stay at Barcelona beyond this season. The Spaniard also noted his importance to the team and said (as quoted by Barca Blaugranes):

“I would like him to renew with the club. He is being an important player for Xavi and we are in love with him.”

Ousmane Dembele has been incredible for Barcelona under Xavi

The Catalans have undoubtedly been one of the best teams across Europe since the turn of the year. Barcelona are currently unbeaten in their last 12 matches across all competitions. Their impressive run has lifted them to third in the La Liga standings as well as the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.

Xavi's side have benefited from an incredible frontline that has been firing on all cylinders. New signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore have taken close to no time to settle into life at the Camp Nou. But one of the club's best performers has undoubtedly been Dembele.

The Frenchman has recorded a goal and seven assists in his last five league matches to propel Barcelona's upward trajectory. He was particularly brilliant during the Catalans' 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu just before the international break.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Ousmane Dembele has nine assists in 12 league matches under Xavi, as many as he managed in his last 65 league outings under Ronald Koeman and Ernesto Valverde combined. Reborn! Ousmane Dembele has nine assists in 12 league matches under Xavi, as many as he managed in his last 65 league outings under Ronald Koeman and Ernesto Valverde combined. Reborn! #ElClasico 👀 Ousmane Dembele has nine assists in 12 league matches under Xavi, as many as he managed in his last 65 league outings under Ronald Koeman and Ernesto Valverde combined. Reborn! #ElClasico https://t.co/qIHUxH1of5

If recent reports are to be believed, the upturn in fortunes has also led to Dembele considering a contract extension. Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana) recently reported that the winger has told his teammates in the dressing room that he wants to stay at the club.

Only time will tell if Dembele and Barcelona can reach acceptable terms on an extension in the coming months.

