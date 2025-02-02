"We are lucky", "He’s Messi regen" - Barcelona fans hail Lamine Yamal after Lionel Messi-esque run vs Alaves

Barcelona fans were stunned after their academy graduate Lamine Yamal once again produced a Lionel Messi-esque move in the LaLiga clash with Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, February 2. The 17-year-old has continued to earn comparisons with the Argentine legend as he keeps upping his game and becoming a key figure in Barcelona's frontline.

Since returning to action against Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, Yamal has continued to mesmerize fans with his performances at the Catalan club.

Barcelona welcomed Deportivo Alaves to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Stadium for their 22nd league game of the 2024-25 campaign. As expected, Yamal was included in the starting XI.

In just four minutes into the match, Lamine Yamal once again produced a magical move, reminding La Blaugrana faithful why he is often regarded as the next 'Lionel Messi'.

The 17-year-old was seen in control of the ball in his own half. He then dribbled past all the Alaves players who tried to stop him in his tracks. After dribbling about five to six players, he sent a lofted pass to Raphinha on the left wing. The latter, however, couldn't make the incredible move count as an assist as his effort from the edge of the box sailed well wide of the right post.

Watch the clip here:

Following Yamal's Messi-esque run, fans were left buzzing, and they took to X (formerly Twitter) to heap praise on the Spaniard.

A Barcelona fan blog wrote:

''It’s crazy that this is regular stuff from Lamine Yamal. We are lucky to be alive to witness the start of an incredible career after we have witnessed Lionel Messi’s career.''

Another tweeted:

''Nah I have to agree that he’s Messi regen at this point!!! Even Ronaldo was never this gopd.''

''Lamine Yamal is quickly becoming one of the most exciting young talents in football! His dribbling and speed are incredible, and moments like these really highlight his potenti'' @lishaleno wrote.

''The best in the world'' @Tiki_TakaTalk claimed.

''STOP THAT YAMAL 🤯🔥'' @NarumangoX chimed in.

''There’s not another footballer on the planet that can do this (other than Messi, of course)'' @_Nate_Miller added.

''But I want to be myself'' - When Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal said reaching Lionel Messi's level is 'impossible'

In September 2024, Lamine Yamal quashed comparisons with Lionel Messi. After a successful campaign with Spain in Euro 2024, the La Masia graduate continued to play at peak level for Barcelona.

His moves on the ball were similar to those of Messi, and that made many compare him with the Argentine icon.

Speaking to Spanish TV station Antena 3, Yamal rejected the suggestion of putting him on the same level as Messi, saying that is almost impossible to reach the feat the club legend attained.

"I like that they compare me to the greatest player in the history of football, but I want to be myself. Reaching Messi's level is impossible."

In the ongoing season, Yamal has scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists in 28 appearances across competitions.

