"We have made better signings than Real Madrid" - Barcelona star Dani Olmo makes bold claim ahead of 2025-26 season

Dani Olmo has stirred the pot ahead of the 2025/26 season, boldly claiming that Barcelona have outperformed archrivals Real Madrid in the summer transfer market.Barcelona and Real Madrid have made significant moves in the current transfer window in preparation for the upcoming season. While Los Blancos have continued their tradition of high-profile acquisitionss, most notably signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Catalans have taken a slightly different but strategic approach. So far, Madrid have made four signings, one more than Barca’s three.In an interview with Cope, Dani Olmo asserted that Barcelona had eclipsed Madrid in terms of the quality of their additions.&quot;We have made better signings than Real Madrid,” Olmo said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite signing Kylian Mbappe last summer, Madrid ended the 2024/25 season trophyless. To make matters worse, they lost all four encounters with Barcelona, including the Copa del Rey final and the Supercopa de Espana final. Barca’s most recent acquisition is Marcus Rashford, who joined the club on loan from Manchester United. The other two additions are Joan Garcia and Roony Bardghji.Barcelona star says Real Madrid are ‘worried’ after losing four El Clasico matches last seasonBarcelona midfielder Gavi has also suggested that Real Madrid are anxious heading into the new season. Under Hansi Flick, La Blaugrana completely dominated Spanish football last season, winning LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana. To top it off, they completely overrode Madrid in all four El Clasico matches.Their first meeting came in October at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Barca secured a 4-0 win. The two sides met again in the Supercopa final in January, which ended in a 5-2 comeback victory for Barca. The Blaugrana needed extra time to complete a third consecutive victory, though, winning 3-2 in a closely fought match. In the final clash of the season, the Catalan club once again came from behind to seal a dramatic 4-3 victory in Catalunya.In addition to Arnold, Los Blancos have brought in Dean Huijsen, Franco Mastantuono, and Alvaro Carreras. They also appointed a new coach in Xabi Alonso. Speaking to Diario AS, Gavi claimed that Real Madrid’s summer spending spree is an indication that they want to avoid last season’s humiliation.“Of course they were worried. It was four out of four, and that's never happened before. And it's understandable that they're worried. In the end, we were spectacular last season and they didn't win anything. This year they've reinforced themselves with some very good players, to be honest, but we'll see what they'll do this season. They have a great team, but we have to be ourselves, and that's it,” Gavi said.The first meeting between the two sides is scheduled for October at the Santiago Bernabeu.