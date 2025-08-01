  • home icon
  • Football
  • "We have made better signings than Real Madrid" - Barcelona star Dani Olmo makes bold claim ahead of 2025-26 season

"We have made better signings than Real Madrid" - Barcelona star Dani Olmo makes bold claim ahead of 2025-26 season

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Aug 01, 2025 15:36 GMT
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Dani Olmo has stirred the pot ahead of the 2025/26 season, boldly claiming that Barcelona have outperformed archrivals Real Madrid in the summer transfer market.

Ad

Barcelona and Real Madrid have made significant moves in the current transfer window in preparation for the upcoming season. While Los Blancos have continued their tradition of high-profile acquisitionss, most notably signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Catalans have taken a slightly different but strategic approach. So far, Madrid have made four signings, one more than Barca’s three.

In an interview with Cope, Dani Olmo asserted that Barcelona had eclipsed Madrid in terms of the quality of their additions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We have made better signings than Real Madrid,” Olmo said.
Ad

Despite signing Kylian Mbappe last summer, Madrid ended the 2024/25 season trophyless. To make matters worse, they lost all four encounters with Barcelona, including the Copa del Rey final and the Supercopa de Espana final. Barca’s most recent acquisition is Marcus Rashford, who joined the club on loan from Manchester United. The other two additions are Joan Garcia and Roony Bardghji.

Barcelona star says Real Madrid are ‘worried’ after losing four El Clasico matches last season

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has also suggested that Real Madrid are anxious heading into the new season. Under Hansi Flick, La Blaugrana completely dominated Spanish football last season, winning LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana. To top it off, they completely overrode Madrid in all four El Clasico matches.

Ad

Their first meeting came in October at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Barca secured a 4-0 win. The two sides met again in the Supercopa final in January, which ended in a 5-2 comeback victory for Barca. The Blaugrana needed extra time to complete a third consecutive victory, though, winning 3-2 in a closely fought match. In the final clash of the season, the Catalan club once again came from behind to seal a dramatic 4-3 victory in Catalunya.

Ad

In addition to Arnold, Los Blancos have brought in Dean Huijsen, Franco Mastantuono, and Alvaro Carreras. They also appointed a new coach in Xabi Alonso. Speaking to Diario AS, Gavi claimed that Real Madrid’s summer spending spree is an indication that they want to avoid last season’s humiliation.

“Of course they were worried. It was four out of four, and that's never happened before. And it's understandable that they're worried. In the end, we were spectacular last season and they didn't win anything. This year they've reinforced themselves with some very good players, to be honest, but we'll see what they'll do this season. They have a great team, but we have to be ourselves, and that's it,” Gavi said.

The first meeting between the two sides is scheduled for October at the Santiago Bernabeu.

About the author
Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel Olamide

Twitter icon

Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.

An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ezekiel Olamide
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications