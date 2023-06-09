"We haven't made a final decision" - Alphonso Davies’ agent addresses transfer rumours amid Real Madrid links

With rumors doing the rounds about Alphonso Davies' potential move from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid, his agent Nedal Huoseh has come forward to address the situation. In an interview with journalist Fabrizio Romano, Huoseh shed light on why a contract renewal with Bayern Munich has been put on hold.

Davies' current contract with Bayern runs out in 2025. This has led to Los Blancos reportedly setting sights on snapping up the young sensation in the looming transfer window. They could reportedly try to exploit the situation if a new agreement doesn't materialize.

During the conversation with Fabrizio Romano, Huoseh revealed how close they had come to striking a deal with Bayern. Things took a dramatic turn when general director Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic were sacked from the Allianz Arena.

Recounting the turn of events, Huoseh said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"New deal was almost done. I was in Munich, and I woke up the next day… And I saw all the news.”

Huoseh also expressed his admiration for the Spanish titans when asked about their interest in Davies, stating:

“I’ve always been a big fan of Real Madrid, as a fan, you know 14 Champions Leagues. It makes you proud when you see someone you manage linked with Real Madrid.”

Nonetheless, he stressed that nothing was set in stone and said:

“We haven’t made a final decision.”

Davies has been a standout performer for the Bavarian giants this term, playing 26 Bundesliga games and scoring one goal, while providing four assists. He was also instrumental in their Champions League run, playing nine games and providing two assists.

Real Madrid are set to unveil three players

Real Madrid have been making waves in the transfer market, especially with the acquisition of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for an estimated to be over €100 million.

Further strengthening their ranks, the Spanish giants have ushered Fran Garcia back into their fold from Rayo Vallecano and welcomed home Brahim Diaz from his loan stint at AC Milan.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Santiago Bernabeu is bracing for a spectacle next week as the club prepares to present their three new recruits to the world. The spotlight will undeniably be on Bellingham, the young English sensation.

Bellingham was instrumental in Borussia Dortmund's race for the Bundesliga title, snatching up an impressive eight goals and four assists in 31 appearances. He also scored four goals in seven Champions League games.

