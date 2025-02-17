“We made it thinking not only between the two of us” - Neymar and his father talk about 5-month contract at Santos amid Barcelona transfer links

Neymar and his father have explained why the footballing star signed a five-month contract with Santos amid links of a return to Barcelona. The former Blaugrana and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star rejoined his boyhood club after terminating his contract with Saudi Pro-League giants Al-Hilal.

Ad

Regarding the choice to return to Brazil, Neymar Senior, his son's agent, explained the decision to sign only a five-month contract. In comments made to TNT Sports Brasil, he said (via Sport):

“Our project is not just five months, even though my son’s contract is only five months. We didn’t come here to play for five months, we came to give Santos the opportunity to restructure during this time, to find allies who can help the club get back on its feet. And a lot of people have shown up."

Ad

Trending

The former Barcelona star also clarified the decision to return home to South America, saying:

“I didn’t want to do a long contract because I didn’t know I would come back. I didn’t know how I was going to feel playing. I think anything can happen. The contract we have made, we made it thinking not only between the two of us. One is helping the other. Santos is helping me, it opened the doors for me to rediscover football and rediscover joy.”

Ad

The forward has started well following his return to Brazilian football. In four games in the Campeonato Paulista, he has scored once and provided one assist in 273 minutes.

Neymar's legacy with Barcelona

Neymar is one of Catalonia's most beloved Brazilian stars due to his magical stint with Barcelona between 2013 and 2017. The Brazilian superstar joined from Santos for a reported €88 million fee as a 21-year-old.

He represented Barcelona 186 times and formed one of the most lethal attacks in the world alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The forward bagged 105 goals and 76 assists to help the team bag three Copa del Reys, two LaLigas, one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one Spanish Super Cup, and one UEFA Super Cup.

Neymar left Barcelona in 2017 for a world record €222 million fee to join PSG but remains fondly remembered by Blaugrana supporters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback