"We have to make a decision" – Jurgen Klopp offers injury update on 4 Liverpool players including Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of Tottenham match

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be in the matchday squad for his club's Premier League encounter at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (September 30).

The Merseyside outfit have been without Alexander-Arnold since their' 3-1 Premier League home win against Aston Villa on September 3. They lost their vice-captain to a hamstring injury during the contest.

During a pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked if the 24-year-old will be fit to face the north London side this weekend. He replied:

"Trent trained normally yesterday, will train normally today. We have to make a decision. It looks like he will be in the squad and play."

However, Klopp claimed that Stefan Bajcetic will miss Liverpool's upcoming game. He also revealed that Thiago Alcantara and Conor Bradley are still recovering from their respective hip and back injuries, saying:

"Stefan had a little setback, he has a tiny calf issue. Thiago is still out. Conor still out as well."

Liverpool, who finished fifth in the Premier League standings past season, are still unbeaten in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. They have registered five wins and a draw in their opening six league encounters, scoring 15 goals and conceding five in the process.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are also currently unbeaten in the Premier League this campaign. They are in fourth place, two spots behind the Anfield outfit, with 14 points from six league matches so far.

Liverpool set to offer Trent Alexander-Arnold improved contract this year, says journalist

In his column for Caught Offside, reputed journalist Neil Jones asserted that Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to be offered a new deal before the end of this year. He wrote:

"I would expect Liverpool to get Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract situation sorted by the end of the year. I don't expect any hiccups in negotiations. Trent wants to stay and the Reds want to keep him. There will be a lot of clubs hoping something goes wrong, but I honestly don't see it happening. Trent's future lies only at Anfield."

Alexander-Arnold, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2025, has cemented himself as an indispensable part of Jurgen Klopp's side since his senior debut. He has helped them lift seven trophies so far, including the 2019-20 Premier League title in the process.

A 20-cap England international, the Reds vice-captain has has registered 16 goals and 73 assists in 277 matches across competitions for his club. He has made four appearances for Liverpool so far this season.