"We don't make a difference between the two" - Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool superstars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah should not be compared

Liverpool attackers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane continue to make the difference for the team in front of goal. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has now urged against any form of comparison between the two superstars following their brilliant start to the season.

Klopp believes both players are in a similar class, pointing to their goal record in the Premier League to stress their importance to the team.

He said:

"I think we can judge Sadio as an individual, as a world-class player, so that is it, it's not [that we judge him] against Mo Salah or whatever. You see the numbers. Mo has 108 goals (in the Premier League) and Sadio has 106 (all comps) most of them for Liverpool, but obviously some with Southampton."

Klopp went on to add:

"So it just shows - they are in a similar age group - what those two guys did in the last few years for us. We don't make a difference there between the two."

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah didn't participate in any international competitions during the summer. That gave them the chance to rest properly and has in return helped them to start the 2021-22 campaign on the front foot.

Jurgen Klopp once again reiterated the need for footballers to have a proper break. The Liverpool manager was quoted as saying:

"So I cannot say enough how important it is for these players to have a proper break - I will speak about that until the next 20 years, but the authorities will not change it. That is really tough for the boys. But this year Mo and Sadio had a proper break and at the moment, so far, we are getting the benefit of that."

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah running riot for Liverpool this season

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah remain Liverpool's most influential players

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have enjoyed an electric start to the 2021-22 campaign. The duo have proved to be totally unstoppable since the season kicked off, tearing down opposition defenses and scoring almost at will.

So far, Mohamed Salah has recorded 17 goals and six assists to his name in 17 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions. Sadio Mane, meanwhile, has bagged nine goals and one assist for the Reds.

It remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp's men can ride on the duo's brilliance to pick up some silverware come the end of the campaign.

