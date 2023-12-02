"We have to make sure we do even better next time we go 2-0 up" - Martin Odegaard speaks out after Arsenal's win over Wolves

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard delivered an honest assessment of his team's 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) in the Premier League.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, the Norwegian was pragmatic with his response, delivering a reminder of what his team must do to avoid a close finish despite a strong start.

“We started so strong again. The first half was brilliant. We scored two good goals and dominated everything.

“We let them in a little bit with the goal, but that’s football. I guess we have to learn from that.

“We know in the Premier League that you can never switch off. Today was a good example of that. We have to make sure we do even better next time we go 2-0 up."

Having raced into a two-goal lead courtesy of Bukayo Saka and Odegaard inside 13 minutes, Arsenal dropped their intensity and also missed a couple of good chances to extend their lead before the break.

Their performance in the second half lacked urgency and they allowed Wolves to grab a goal late in the game and were fortunate to not drop points.

With zero shots on target in the first half, it seemed as though Wolves were completely shut out by Arsenal. However, the Gunners created their own problems with a collective drop in focus, allowing the visitors to regain their confidence and score via Matheus Cunha.

Mikel Arteta's men showed great character to hold onto the 2-1 win which takes them four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

They will travel to face Luton Town in their next game on Tuesday, December 5.

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard gets hilarious response from young fans

Martin Odegaard has grown into his role as Arsenal captain since being promoted to the role at the beginning of the 2022-23 season. Since then, he has shown great leadership on the pitch as well as behind the scenes, regularly participating in the club's community outreach activities.

During one of those, the Norwegian was on a video call with two young football fans (via Arsenal's club website) and asked them what their dream was, to which he got a funny and unexpected response.

Martin Odegaard: "Ah nice, Yahya! And your brother?"

Kid: "I want to be an architect when I grow up. I don't want to be a footballer because I'm scared that I might meet Sergio Ramos and he might break my leg!"

Martin Odegaard was amused with the quick and earnest response that won over many people after it was shared on social media.