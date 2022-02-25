"We have to make the most out of them" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says games in hand not important in Premier League top-four race

Mikel Arteta has insisted Arsenal need to take things game by game and not think of the end result right now. The Gunners manager is not focussing on the two games in hand over fourth-placed Manchster United.

The Premier League's top-four race is heating up with four clubs fighting for one spot. Manchester United currently occupy that spot, but the Gunners could overtake them even if they collect just two points from their two games in hand.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport



Mikel Arteta is delighted with his team's late winner against Wolves



#PLonPrime #ARSWOL 🗣 "We really want to create something special here"Mikel Arteta is delighted with his team's late winner against Wolves 🗣 "We really want to create something special here"Mikel Arteta is delighted with his team's late winner against Wolves 🙌#PLonPrime #ARSWOL https://t.co/6EjdSaQrro

Speaking to the media after the late, dramatic win over Wolverhampton, Arteta insisted he was focused on Watford now instead of thinking of a top-four finish. He sounded confident of making it back to the Champions League and said:

"It pulled us a little bit closer. One game less and three points. 13 games to go, and now it's about Watford. I think it's about belief, that we should keep playing the way that we are playing - and keep insisting - and have that resilience and that capacity to dominate matches like we are doing right now…and then that's the energy and (synergy) with our fans to create a special atmosphere. Where people don't want to come and play against Arsenal.

"Well, we have the possibility obviously to go above [United], which is what we want. But we have to go game by game, now it's Watford, and the two games in hand really are not important. We still have 14 games to play and we have to make the most out of them. That's the objective."

Mikel Arteta on importance of Arsenal's win over Wolves in top-four race

Arsenal managed back-to-back wins over Wolverhampton, who have been in top form this year. The Gunners won 1-0 at Molineux earlier this month and then edged out a 2-1 win at the Emirates last night.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



Alexandre Lacazette gives Mikel Arteta's side the three points. And just look at what it means to the Gunners.



@primevideosport



Heartbreak for Wolves as #Arsenal score a late winner.Alexandre Lacazette gives Mikel Arteta's side the three points. And just look at what it means to the Gunners. Heartbreak for Wolves as #Arsenal score a late winner. Alexandre Lacazette gives Mikel Arteta's side the three points. And just look at what it means to the Gunners. 🎬 @primevideosport https://t.co/P6v83civvQ

Speaking about the wins and their importance in the top-four race, Arteta said:

"We don't know because we are not there yet. Today what is important is that we focus on playing better, maintain that capacity as a team to dominate and take the game where we want, and that's what I want from everybody involved, especially the subs because today I think they were magnificent."

Arsenal face Watford next in the Premier League on Sunday.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava