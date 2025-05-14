"We have managed to make the teams suffer here" - Espanyol boss on plans to stop Lamine Yamal and co. ahead of Barcelona clash

Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez has stated that his team will attempt to stop Lamine Yamal and Barcelona by defending intensely and making them uncomfortable. The two sides are set to clash in LaLiga on Thursday, April 15, at the RCDE Stadium.

A victory in the Catalan derby will crown Barcelona LaLiga champions for the 2024-25 season. La Blaugrana head into the tie high on confidence following a 4-3 triumph over rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico last Sunday (May 11).

Lamine Yamal had another outstanding game as he scored his side's second goal in the win over Los Blancos. The 17-year-old has been a thorn in the flesh of defenders and is Barca's chief creator this season, with seven goals and 14 assists in 32 league matches.

Speaking ahead of the derby on Thursday, Gonzalez was asked how he plans to stop the in-form Yamal and his teammates. He claimed that his team would defend and run a lot to stifle Flick's side, just like they did against Real Madrid. Espanyol defeated Carlo Ancelotti's side 1-0 in February.

"Defend a lot and run a lot, which is what we did against Madrid and other days. Very good players have come in and we have managed to make the teams suffer here and that is what we must do tomorrow. That they are not comfortable, run a lot and be organized," Gonzalez said (via Barca Blaugranes).

"It’s a demanding match and also the level that Lamine Yamal brings today is important. But I repeat, the day Madrid came here they did it at a high level and we managed to stop them too," he added.

It's pertinent to note that Espanyol are winless in their last 27 league meetings with Barcelona, with the latter winning three of their last five encounters. Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, got an assist when the two sides met earlier in the season, with the match ending 3-1 in Barca's favour.

Barca could also clinch the title before taking to the pitch if Real Madrid fail to beat Mallorca in their ongoing fixture.

Former Barcelona star backs Lamine Yamal to win Ballon d'Or in the future

Former Spain and Barcelona striker David Villa has tipped Lamine Yamal to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or someday. Villa lauded Yamal's performances this season and named him a favorite for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Villa said (via Barca Universal):

"We'll see, I think he has done well. There's still a few weeks left in the season and you know it's an award that I've never really believed in them. He will win it one day, for sure."

Villa also praised Yamal for handling the pressure that comes with playing for a big club like Barcelona. He urged people close to the youngster to give him all the support he would need whenever he eventually has a bad spell, which Villa claimed is inevitable.

"That at 17 years of age is a real shocking thing to do in a club like Barça. With respect to other clubs, it's difficult to play for Barça. That aura, or call it what you will, is very difficult to spot, and he transmits it."

"I think it's something fantastic, I think we all have to look after him, help him, wait for him when he has bad moments because he will have them, because he's still a kid. He has a talent ahead of him and a brutal future," Villa added.

Lamine Yamal has been one of Barcelona's outstanding performers this season. He has recorded 16 goals and 24 assists in 52 games across competitions.

