"We are all Messi" - Jurgen Klinsmann says everyone wants Argentina captain Lionel Messi to win the FIFA World Cup

German football icon Jurgen Klinsmann has claimed that everyone wants Argentina captain Lionel Messi to win the FIFA World Cup.

The former Germany striker has admitted that he would love to see Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup just because of Messi. The FIFA World Cup winner in 1990 with West Germany insisted that every football fan would be rooting for Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste.

In his newsletter for the BBC, Klinsmann wrote:

“I was really happy for Argentina though, because, in a certain way, we are all Messis. We want the kid to do well and get a chance for his first World Cup trophy, or at least go far in the tournament.

Lionel Messi has 1136 G/A If a football player directly have 70 G/A for 16 straight seasons, he would have 1120 goal contributions (G/A).Lionel Messi has 1136 G/A If a football player directly have 70 G/A for 16 straight seasons, he would have 1120 goal contributions (G/A). Lionel Messi has 1136 G/A 💀💀💀 https://t.co/KJQ6NaNmX3

Klinsmann also hailed the Argentina fans, hailing them as the best in the World Cup followed by Moroccan and Tunisian fans. He added:

“The Argentina fans were incredible, it was the most fanatical fan base I have seen in this tournament – and I have seen a lot of games! They were singing their national anthem from half an hour before kick-off, and this was the entire stadium, not just a block or two."

"It was like being in Buenos Aires. Other sides have had wonderful support too – Morocco and Tunisia especially – but Argentina’s were by far the best I have seen.”

Argentina will take on Australia in the second Round of 16 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Saturday(3 December).

La Albiceleste started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a shock 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia. However, they did well to recover from the early setback and register 2-0 wins against both Mexico and Poland.

Messi led by example as Argentina topped their group after and will now look to book their place in the quarter-finals with a victory against Australia.

Lionel Messi set to create history by playing his 1000th career game when Argentina take on Australia in the FIFA World Cup

Argentina captain Messi is set to play his 1000th professional game as La Albiceleste prepares to take on Australia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will join an elite list of players to have achieved such a massive landmark.

It's more crazy when you realise his rival Ronaldo has 6. Lionel Messihas 23 G/A in Major international tournament Knockout stages.It's more crazy when you realise his rival Ronaldo has 6. Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 has 23 G/A in Major international tournament Knockout stages.It's more crazy when you realise his rival Ronaldo has 6. https://t.co/M7Q7qRXJ70

Out of Lionel Messi's 999 career appearances, 778 have been for his former club Barcelona and 53 have been for his current club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The iconic Argentine attacker will make his 169th appearance for Argentina tonight against Australia.

