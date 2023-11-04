"We might as well forfeit the match", "Worst lineup ever" - Manchester United fans left stunned by Erik ten Hag's starting XI against Fulham

Manchester United fans are fearing the worst after Erik ten Hag named his starting XI to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, November 4.

The Red Devils have lost eight out of their opening 15 games across all competitions this season and are currently eighth in the Premier League with 15 points. They will be aiming to snap their two-game losing streak against 14th-placed Fulham.

Andre Onana starts in goal for Manchester United. Aaron Wan-Bisska, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, and Diogo Dalot make up the defense.

Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, and Bruno Fernandes make up the midfield with Casemiro missing out due to a hamstring injury. Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Rasmus Hojlund start up front to complete the starting XI.

In addition, Marcus Rashford has been left out of the matchday squad due to injury.

Fans are fuming with Ten Hag's starting XI, particularly with how weak the midfield is. One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Scott McTominay as the DM and Jonny Evans X Maguire in the defense. We might as well forfeit the match."

Another fan wrote:

"Worst lineup ever."

"What a tragic lineup. I’ll be surprised if we win the game but at least it speeds up Ten Hags sacking."

Manchester United will be confident of securing all three points against Fulham. They have a good record against the Cottagers, winning their last six away games in a row.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains why Marcus Rashford was not selected for Fulham clash

Many eyebrows were raised when Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford wasn't included in the matchday squad to face Fulham on Saturday. However, Erik ten Hag explained why he had to exclude the England international.

Despite traveling with the first-team squad to London, the Dutch tactician revealed that Rashford failed a late fitness test. He said to TNT Sports (via METRO):

"He was travelling with us but he didn’t make it. We tested him this morning but he was not good enough. He’s not fit."

When asked if he would have selected Rashford if he was fit, Ten Hag replied:

"Yes. I think we have to close that case [about the birthday celebrations]. I have said everything about it."

Rashford has had a very poor start to the season, scoring just one goal and providing three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.