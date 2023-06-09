“We miss you” – When Antonela Roccuzzo sent message to Lionel Messi after he missed her birthday party while starring for PSG against Marseille

Lionel Messi missed his wife Antonela Roccuzzo's birthday earlier this year. The Argentine superstar was on duty as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) played Olympique Marseille. The Parisians won the game 3-0 earlier this year.

Messi, though, was unable to attend his wife's 35th birthday on February 26. Roccuzzo spent time with her kids on that day and penned a message on social media, writing (via GOAL):

"My most beautiful gift ever. We miss you @leomessi."

Here's Antonela Roccuzzo's message for Lionel Messi:

Roccuzzo had a message for Lionel Messi

Messi and Roccuzzo have three children together, Thiago, Ciro, and Mateo. While the kids spent time with their mother on her birthday, the footballer missed out, much to Roccuzzo's agony.

When did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo get married?

While Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have been in a relationship for a long time, they got married in 2017. The wedding ceremony took place in Rosario, Argentina.

Messi tied the knot to his long-term partner. Former Barcelona footballers like Dani Alves, Neymar, Luis Suarez, and more were among the invitees at the event. Roccuzzo penned an emotional social media message, writing on her Instagram:

"My Husband ❤️ Thanks to all our family and friends for joining us!!! We love you soooo much 💍👰🏽🤵!!! #happiness#even. ❤️ No beginning or end ❤️. You become part of my being in my words. You are here touching the center of my soul, Like an endless eclipse of sun and moon, Like the eternal of love in an alliance."

She further added:

"I could make the sea meet the sky, To achieve the immensity that is in your flight. What gives me your look and your sleeplessness. Under the moon, when you dance in my dreams, I will love you, and you will love me, I love you without beginning or end. And it is our great love."

Her post further read:

"My angel of eternity #graciasabel."

A total of 250 guests attended the event in Rosario, Argentina. Apart from a host of former Barcelona superstars, the likes of Ezequiel Lavezzi, Shakira, and more were among the attendees of the wedding ceremony.

