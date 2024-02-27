"We have a monster on our hands" - Ian Wright heaps praise on 21-year-old Manchester United transfer target

Arsenal legend Ian Wright recently lauded reported Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite, 21, has become a key player for Everton this season, having featured in 29 games across competitions. He has helped keep seven clean sheets in 23 Premier League appearances this campaign and also scored two goals.

Branthwaite was on target as the Toffees played out a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, February 24. After the game, Wright spoke about the defender on his Wrighty's House podcast, saying (via HITC):

“I would like to give flowers to Jarrad Branthwaite. I believe now he will be in the next England squad. He has got everything. You watch how he plays, left-sided as well, he plays out well. Very brave. And then when you listen to his interview he sounds like somebody who is like yeah, I’m there, I’m here.

“He should be called up. And not only that, he should be played. Let’s have a look at him. I’m telling you we have a monster on our hands at left-sided centre-half. A monster.”

Branthwaite's performances this season have seen him being linked with Manchester United, who are struggling this season. They have conceded 36 Premier League goals this season, two more than Everton. The futures of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane are up in the air.

Branthwaite's contract with Everton expires in 2027 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €25 million.

Erik ten Hag on Casemiro after the midfielder's clash of heads in Manchester United vs Fulham

Casemiro was subbed off in the Reds Devils' 2-1 defeat against Fulham on February 24 after clashing with Harrison Reed. He was replaced in the 53rd minute by Scott McTominay and now will have to go through the concussion tests and protocols.

After the game, manager Erik ten Hag was asked about Casemiro and he answered (via Manchester United's official website):

“I actually don't know [the issue] but he had to come off. He had to come off so we have to speak with the doctor, and the medical team, to see how he's doing.

“He couldn't continue the game. We have all seen that. We had to take him off and, hopefully, he's better by tomorrow.”

Manchester United will hope the midfielder can feature in their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Nottingham Forest away on Wednesday, February 28. They are already missing the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw due to injuries.