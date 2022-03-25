“We have monsters ahead of us” – Hugo Lloris makes honest admission about Tottenham Hotspurs Premier League rivals 

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has made an honest assessment of where his club currently stands among their Premier League rivals.

Spurs currently sit fifth in the league, chasing UEFA Champions League qualification for next season. They trail rivals fourth-placed Arsenal by three points and the Gunners have a game in hand.

Having dwindled mid-table under former head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte was appointed as Tottenham manager in November.

Conte's arrival was heralded by many as he is renowned for bringing instant success to clubs having won trophies in both Italy and England. But problems still persist at the north London club. According to Lloris, they are still a long way off the "monsters" leading the way this season.

The French goalkeeper told L'Equipe (via HITC):

“The important thing is to keep this desire to win! Afterwards, football, we win, we lose, but we have to start by giving ourselves chances to do so, and that’s what we’re doing at the moment. But we are in England, we have monsters ahead of us, with more resources than ours. By doing things smartly, we can get closer.”

Tottenham are still a long way off contending for the Premier League

There has been an air of uncertainty over Conte and Spurs

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have put themselves some way ahead of the rest of the pack in the Premier League this season. The top four could perhaps become a top three if the trio's scary form continues.

Tottenham have never won the Premier League and it is something that has long been desired by the club's fans.

Former manager Mauricio Pochettino came closest back in 2015-2016 as his side were the chasers of the underdog story of the century in Leicester City.

They ended that season third but that taste of challenge for the title had many Spurs fans dreamed they would press on.

However, that has certainly not happened. The north London side reached the 2019 UEFA Champions League final as well, losing out to Liverpool. However, since then, they have returned to their usual fight to qualify for Europe's elite club competition.

However, Conte's appointment may reign in a new era for the club with a manager who has a proven track record of bringing success wherever he goes.

The only issue there is that Conte has already brought uncertainty to his future at the club. He has highlighted the difference in opinion between him and Tottenham on the club's vision. He also criticized the club's transfer operations in the past.

Despite this, Conte came out and played down talk of departing the club in the summer. A lot will probably depend on Tottenham getting to the fourth spot this season.

