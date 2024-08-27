"We must always believe" - Cristiano Ronaldo hints at national team future as he highlights EURO 2024 lesson

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he intends to continue with the national team even after their unsuccessful Euro 2024 campaign. The Al-Nassr legend made history in Germany as he featured in his sixth European Championship, but failed to inspire his team to victory.

Now aged 39 and playing in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo remains one of the greatest players to have graced the game of football. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was a slightly unpopular pick for many neutrals heading into the Euros this summer. Many considered his waning powers to be to his team's detriment and wanted him dropped for younger players.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal struggled to get going in Euro 2024, and the Real Madrid legend has now shared his thoughts on where they fell short. He did, however, express optimism in the quality of his team, stating that they will have a bright future, starting now.

He said (via X user @TimelineCR7):

"This is not the balance that everyone expected, that we were supposed to win. We learned a very important lesson from the Euros and I see a bright future for this new generation of Portuguese players along with the current one. We must always believe that Portugal will perform better in the upcoming tournaments."

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find the net in the tournament despite playing in all of the games for the Selecao. He missed a penalty in their Round of 16 tie against Slovenia, with Jan Oblak denying him during the match. He did, however, record a solitary assist for his side, in their group stage win over Turkiye.

Ronaldo saw former Real Madrid teammate Pepe call time on his professional career after appearing in the tournament aged 41. The forward intends to continue with the national team and possibly participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup aged 41.

Cristiano Ronaldo rules out future coaching role

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he intends to stay away from football after he hangs his boots. The 39-year-old made this revelation in an interview with Portuguese channel NOW.

Ronaldo has played at the highest level since his teenage days, starring for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr. The forward has enjoyed a fruitful career, but revealed in his interview that he does not intend to go into coaching.

"At the moment, I’m not thinking about becoming a coach, not for a first team or any team. It hasn’t even crossed my mind, I’ve never thought about it," Ronaldo said.

"I don't see my future going in that direction. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo would be following in the footsteps of fellow Portugal legend Luis Figo, who has refused to go into management after his playing career. With Ronaldo's career very close to its end, it remains to be seen what he does afterwards.

