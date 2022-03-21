"We must be prepared in case points are left" - Sergio Busquets bullish about Barcelona's La Liga title chances after El Clasico win

Soon after Barcelona emphatically thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 at the Bernabeu in last night's El Clasico, Blaugrana captain Sergio Busquets declared that his side will definitely remain in the hunt for the La Liga title.

Heading into the match, not many would have expected Real Madrid to capitulate the way they did, but Barca put in an extremely memorable performance to beat Los Blancos on their own stomping ground.

Although both sides found themselves with early chances, it was Barcelona's Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang who opened the scoring in the 29th minute. Ronald Araujo doubled the lead a few minutes later when he headed home from a corner to give the visitors a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into the half-time break.

The second half saw things go from bad to worse for Real Madrid as Ferran Torres scored Barca's third goal of the night just minutes into the half. Aubameyang then scored his second (and Barca's fourth) goal in the 51st minute to complete the dominant 4-0 rout.

The crucial victory ensured that Barcelona stayed in 3rd place in the La Liga table, twelve short of Real Madrid (albeit with a game in hand). Despite the intimidating difference, Barca captain Sergio Busquets declared that his side have not given up on their title hopes just yet, and that they will be prepared should a chance arise. He did, however, admit that 'it is difficult'. Speaking to Barca TV+ (via Barca Universal) after last night's win against Real Madrid, he said:

"Today I think everything worked out for us, I think we could have scored many more goals today. Look, we knew if we did things properly today we would win. That's what we've been doing with this coach.

"We could have scored more goals. If we have the slightest chance in the league we will go for it, it is difficult but we must be prepared in case points are left. First you have to put yourself in second place, because Sevilla is there.

"In the last Clásico we played under Xavi we also had control and possession but they did much more damage to us on the counterattack and today we controlled it very well."

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang continues his resurgence at Barcelona

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Following his controversial exit from Arsenal and subsequent move to Barcelona, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang seems to have rediscovered his goal-scoring touch. The Gabonese striker has already scored nine goals in eleven matches across competitions for the Blaugrana.

He has undeniably been influential in the club's recovery this season, and his form will continue to be critical in Barca's bid to finish the season as best as they possibly can.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Xavi on January 31 told him: “I’m sure you can become key player for us, immediately”.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Barcelona, incredible impact. Eight appearances as starter. Eight goals scored. Joined the club on a free transfer, on Deadline Day.Xavi on January 31 told him: “I’m sure you can become key player for us, immediately”.Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Barcelona, incredible impact. Eight appearances as starter. Eight goals scored. Joined the club on a free transfer, on Deadline Day. 🇬🇦 #FCBXavi on January 31 told him: “I’m sure you can become key player for us, immediately”.Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Barcelona, incredible impact. https://t.co/E0jSVihFuy

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh