  • "We need a 4-0, 5-0 kinda victory", "900 soon" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr for SPL clash against Al-Feiha

By Aaryan Nagraj
Modified Aug 27, 2024 18:13 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Al-Nassr in their upcoming Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Feiha
Fans reacted on social media after Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was named as Al-Nassr's captain for their league encounter against Al-Feiha on Tuesday, August 27. The Knights of Najd were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Raed in their opening game of the Saudi Pro League season.

Ronaldo has started the season in incredible form, with three goals and an assist in three games. However, his team has struggled to produce results, succumbing to a devastating 4-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final.

Fans took to social media to claim that the game against Al-Feiha is a must-win for Luis Castro's side to stay close to Al-Hilal in the title hunt.

One user wrote:

"We need a 4-0 , 5-0 kinda victory for our confidence."

Another added:

"If we dont win 3-0 or more then we're done."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"That front six," @WendyScamm1938 wrote with a fire emoji.
"Another goal coming," @its_Glane predicted.
"This lineup looks more interesting," @Waleedhuyar claimed.
"900 (career goals for Ronaldo) soon inshallah," @GOAT_STATUS794 wrote.
"Hurray... The lion is on the hunt," @aganagan98 wrote.
"2 goals today for CR7," @_jayfred predicted.
"Well balance squad," @TrollCricket15 wrote.

"Probably I will retire here" - Cristiano Ronaldo claims Al-Nassr will likely be his last club

In a recent interview with Portuguese channel NOW, Cristiano Ronaldo stated that he will probably retire at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United frontman said (via DAZN):

"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr. I'm happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I'm happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue."

Since his arrival in Saudi Arabia in January 2023, Ronaldo has been one of the best players in the Saudi Pro League. He has notched up ridiculous attacking numbers, racking up 61 goals and 16 assists in 67 games across all competitions for Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese maestro continues to age like fine wine, starting the 2024-25 campaign with three goals and an assist in three games.

Edited by Arshit Garg
