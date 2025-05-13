“We do need 9 or 10 players” - Ryan Giggs names 2 Manchester United transfer targets that excite him as he assesses summer rebuild

Ryan Giggs opined that Manchester United needed to sign nine or ten new players ahead of the next season. He added that Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha would be an improvement on the current options.

Ad

The Red Devils are going through arguably their worst spell in Premier League history. They are currently 16th in the league table, just two positions above the relegation zone. Amid their poor run of form, reports emerged that they were considering selling a few first-team players. Meanwhile, they have also been linked with a move for Delap and Cunha.

Speaking to Webby & O'Neill, Giggs agreed with the notion that Manchester United needed as many as ten new faces at the club in the upcoming transfer window. He said:

Ad

Trending

"We do need nine or 10 players. But we are not going to get them in this transfer window. That's the dilemma. Does Ruben Amorim have enough time to get his kind of players in that might take a couple of transfer windows? We need strikers. It is a joke Man United have only got one recognised striker; we have three or four in the past.

Ad

"Not only three or four, three or four quality centre forwards. So if you do get an injury, you do get a loss of form, you’ve got another player coming in. And if they are both on form, they are pushing each other, so it’s win-win. That’s going to take time. That’s modern football, you don’t get it."

Ad

On Delap and Cunha’s possible move to Manchester United, he added:

"It would be an improvement, most definitely. They both have Premier League experience which is a massive plus. The domestic form has been nowhere good enough so they are proven already to do it, to score goals.

"When you’re in that dressing room preseason and better players come in, it not only gives the fans a lift but it gives the players lift. So if you see those players (Delap and Cunha) come in you are going to get excited because it’s an improvement and they are good players."

Ad

Watch here (14:49)

Ad

He just doesn’t look happy’’ – Ryan Giggs urges loanee not to return to Manchester United

In the same interview, Ryan Giggs also advised Marcus Rashford against returning to Manchester United. Rashford was loaned to Aston Villa this January following a dip in form at his childhood club.

Since moving to Villa, the 27-year-old seems to have regained his form, having made 10 goal contributions in 17 appearances for the Birmingham-based club.

Ad

Speaking on Rashford’s loan move, Giggs admitted that it was painful to see the winger leave the club, but advised him to prioritize getting playing time. He said:

"Marus leaves a little bit of sour taste in your mouth because he’s one of our own. He’s come through. He’s done so well when he was first in the team he just doesn’t look happy and he looked under pressure. He didn’t look like he was enjoying his football. So, I think for Marcus’s sake, he’s still a young man to go out and enjoy his football. He looks like he’s enjoying himself now and you see that by his performances."

Ad

He added:

"Marcus can play in any team. He’s shown the quality that he’s got. For some reason, it just didn’t happen the last couple of years at United. When I played my best football was when I was free, when I was enjoying myself. It didn’t look like that when Marcus was here. Now it look like he needs to find a place where he’s going to be loved and reach the levels that we know he’s capable of."

Rashford grew through the ranks at Manchester United and was promoted to the senior team in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More