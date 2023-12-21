"We need Anfield on their toes" – Jurgen Klopp not happy with Liverpool fans and wants them to turn up for Arsenal clash 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed his team's supporters for producing a sub-par atmosphere in their recent triumph and has urged them to turn up for the upcoming Arsenal clash.

The Reds advanced to the EFL Cup semi-finals after beating West Ham United 5-1 in their last-eight contest this Wednesday (December 20). However, Klopp was left unhappy with the atmosphere at Anfield.

Speaking after Liverpool's recent cup win, Klopp said (h/t The Echo):

"I thought in the first half when the boys played really exceptionally, it was a long time ago now, but I have to say I was not overly happy with the atmosphere. I asked people what do they want? We changed a lot of things and we dominated West Ham like crazy. If I was in the stands I would be on my toes, 1,000%."

Urging the Liverpool fans to be vocal in the Arsenal clash, Klopp added:

"I don't know if the Manchester United game was that bad that we have to say sorry we didn't smash them. We need Anfield on Saturday. Arsenal didn't play this week and anyone who knows anything about them knows they will be prepared. So we need Anfield on their toes from the first second, without me having an argument with the opposition coach. We need you from the first second."

Klopp, who has guided the Reds to 18 wins out of 26 this season, said:

"If it is too much football in December, I'm sorry, we have to play as well. If you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else. It was not negativity, it was just not the excitement I felt the performance deserved. We had so many challenges to be celebrated and we had a lot of chances but if it is the warming up for Saturday then I am happy."

Liverpool, who are one point off top spot in the Premier League, have registered 11 wins and four losses in last 21 matches against Arsenal.

John Barnes explains fears about Liverpool facing league leaders Arsenal this weekend

Speaking to The Anfield Wrap, Liverpool legend John Barnes claimed he is worried about the Reds facing the Gunners due to Declan Rice's potential involvement. He elaborated:

"This is probably the most worried I've been playing against Arsenal for the past three or four years because Declan Rice has really given them something extra from a strength point of view. I always felt we could overpower them, but now they're a strong physical side."

Rice, who left West Ham United to join the Gunners in a potential £105 million deal in the summer, has netted thrice in 25 games this season.

A 48-cap England international, Rice is set to start alongside Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz in his team's upcoming visit to Anfield.