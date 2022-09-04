"We need a conspiracy theory documentary on Netflix" "None of this settling in bullsh**" - Manchester United fans fume as key player is benched for Premier League clash against Arsenal

Manchester United fans are unhappy that Casemiro has once again been left on the bench for their clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are aiming for their fourth consecutive victory as they look to continue their good progress under Erik ten Hag. They edged past bottom club Leicester City in their previous encounter thanks to a Jadon Sancho winner.

Ten Hag has decided to throw new signing Antony into the Manchester United team as he replaces Anthony Elanga on the right-wing. The 22-year-old is the host's only change from their victory at the King Power Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Dutch boss is still resisting the urge to start Real Madrid legend Casemiro in defensive midfield, with Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen continuing in a double pivot. The 30-year-old was arguably United's highest profile summer signing, having previously won five Champions League winners medals with Los Blancos.

However, with McTominay and Eriksen being in excellent form, the Brazilian international must wait his turn to get into the starting lineup. But some supporters feel that he should have been given the nod against an Arsenal side who have won all five of their opening league games.

Following the announcement of the starting lineup, Red Devils fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration at not seeing Casemiro on the team sheet:

Wayne Rooney predicts tight encounter between Manchester United and Arsenal

Manchester United's all-time top scorer has revealed his admiration for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Writing in his column for The Times, the former England captain gave his prediction for the Old Trafford clash between the two old rivals. Rooney stated:

"United have a lot of quality, and if you get the basics right you give yourselves the platform for the quality to come through. That’s what we saw in victories over Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester City.

"Against this Arsenal side they’ll need the intensity they showed in those wins, especially the one against Liverpool. Their best bet may be to play like my United did in those classic games, pressing aggressively, while hitting Arsenal on the break.

"If you sit in a mid block or low block and are passive against a side who move the ball as quickly and well as Mikel Arteta’s team do, it’s a recipe for trouble.

"I expect a tense, hard game, a bit like the old days, though maybe not quite as much action in the tunnel."

