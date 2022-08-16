"We need to have a convo", "This is all on him" - Liverpool fans all blame the same player as they believe Premier League title race is over after Palace draw

Liverpool had to share the spoils with Crystal Palace in their first home game of this Premier League campaign. It was a troubling sight for the Reds' fans as their team struggled to see off the Eagles. However, a remarkable display by Luis Diaz won them a point.

The Anfield support are understandably displeased with the sub-par performances, and they have put the blame on one man- their German manager Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool drew against newly promoted Fulham as well in their first game of the season.

Two draws from two games have seen the Reds stumble into midtable obscurity so early in the campaign, and the unhappy supporters have not kept quiet. Taking to Twitter to express their displeasure, the Reds' fans slammed Jurgen Klopp for the recent inability to see games through with a win. Here is a selection of tweets from the unhappy fans:

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Nat Phillips aside, tactically that’s one of Klopp’s poorest matches in a while. Milner at LCM vs a side very dangerous in transition.Left Phillips on way too long. When it went to 10 men, took Elliott away from the right half-space & put Trent in there.Then switched Diaz to RW. Nat Phillips aside, tactically that’s one of Klopp’s poorest matches in a while. Milner at LCM vs a side very dangerous in transition.Left Phillips on way too long. When it went to 10 men, took Elliott away from the right half-space & put Trent in there.Then switched Diaz to RW.

A🤾🏽‍♂️ @Akzyy Klopp starting Phillips and Milner over Gomez and Keita… food for thought Klopp starting Phillips and Milner over Gomez and Keita… food for thought

Abdul @Abdul70447331 Draws to Fulham and palace but thinks we can beat City, Klopp is hilarious Draws to Fulham and palace but thinks we can beat City, Klopp is hilarious

A🤾🏽‍♂️ @Akzyy How can Klopp get the lineups so wrong every week we need to have a convo How can Klopp get the lineups so wrong every week we need to have a convo

- @cxllumlfc100 Would do so so much to see the bollocking Nunez gets. What’s even funnier is the fact someone’s gonna have to sit there with him translating what klopp says🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Would do so so much to see the bollocking Nunez gets. What’s even funnier is the fact someone’s gonna have to sit there with him translating what klopp says🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Kene✍🏼️ @Its_Kene There's no logical reason for Klopp to have started Nat Phillips ahead of Joe Gomez. There's no logical reason for Klopp to have started Nat Phillips ahead of Joe Gomez.

Tactics LFC @lfc_tactics I'm not in the habit of trying to answer problems on the pitch with new signings. Klopp spoke about that more than once and I agree with him.



But we do need something significant because if we play like this, even as an improvement on last week, we're dropping a lot more points I'm not in the habit of trying to answer problems on the pitch with new signings. Klopp spoke about that more than once and I agree with him.But we do need something significant because if we play like this, even as an improvement on last week, we're dropping a lot more points

_ @GiveItToMilner @SeanDOlfc GW2 and Klopp is forced to wheel out Milner and start 19 year old RW Harvey Elliott as his two CMs. FSG should be lined up and stoned. @SeanDOlfc GW2 and Klopp is forced to wheel out Milner and start 19 year old RW Harvey Elliott as his two CMs. FSG should be lined up and stoned.

a @n0tang3lia title race over after 2 games this league might be washed title race over after 2 games this league might be washed

J R @JRuiz_G Liverpool FC @LFC



#LIVCRY It ends level. It ends level.#LIVCRY https://t.co/2DAGRlA7D5 I have supported Klopp throughout everything. But this is all on him. Starting Phillips, and Milner, over Gomez, and Keita was a big mistake, and Liverpool were punished on the counter. Patience starting to wear thin. twitter.com/lfc/status/155… I have supported Klopp throughout everything. But this is all on him. Starting Phillips, and Milner, over Gomez, and Keita was a big mistake, and Liverpool were punished on the counter. Patience starting to wear thin. twitter.com/lfc/status/155…

Match Report: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool had Colombian forward Luis Diaz to thank as he saved their blushes in the tie against Palace. The Reds fell behind in the first half and needed a wonder goal from their January signing to salvage a point despite controlling the game for vast periods of time.

They started the match with intent and almost immediately pegged the Eagles in the first half. However, Patrick Vieira’s side snatched a first half goal against the run of play after young Englishman Eberechi Eze played in Wilfried Zaha to open the scoring.

The talismanic forward Zaha found the bottom corner comfortably, but all credit should go to Eze whose skill removed Fabinho from the equation as he made the assist. Palace survived an onslaught of pressure to head into the break with a narrow 1-0 lead.

Liverpool began the second half hungrier than they did the first, but that hunger would prove to be a little too much. New signing Darwin Nunez got his marching orders in the 57th minute after he head butted Palace’s Danish defender Joachim Anderson.

However, this was not enough to hold back the Reds as the Anfield side found the equalizer just 4 minutes later. Luis Diaz scored an absolute belter to draw the home side level, but that would be the last goal in the game.

Palace held up and resisted pressure from the home side to win their first points this season. Liverpool continue to wait for their first win and after two consecutive draws, they will play 20th-place Manchester United and will hope to secure all 3 points in that encounter.

Edited by Virat Deswal