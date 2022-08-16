"We need to have a convo", "This is all on him" - Liverpool fans all blame the same player as they believe Premier League title race is over after Palace draw

Liverpool had to share the spoils with Crystal Palace in their first home game of this Premier League campaign. It was a troubling sight for the Reds' fans as their team struggled to see off the Eagles. However, a remarkable display by Luis Diaz won them a point.
The Anfield support are understandably displeased with the sub-par performances, and they have put the blame on one man- their German manager Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool drew against newly promoted Fulham as well in their first game of the season.
Two draws from two games have seen the Reds stumble into midtable obscurity so early in the campaign, and the unhappy supporters have not kept quiet. Taking to Twitter to express their displeasure, the Reds' fans slammed Jurgen Klopp for the recent inability to see games through with a win. Here is a selection of tweets from the unhappy fans:
Match Report: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool had Colombian forward Luis Diaz to thank as he saved their blushes in the tie against Palace. The Reds fell behind in the first half and needed a wonder goal from their January signing to salvage a point despite controlling the game for vast periods of time.
They started the match with intent and almost immediately pegged the Eagles in the first half. However, Patrick Vieira’s side snatched a first half goal against the run of play after young Englishman Eberechi Eze played in Wilfried Zaha to open the scoring.
The talismanic forward Zaha found the bottom corner comfortably, but all credit should go to Eze whose skill removed Fabinho from the equation as he made the assist. Palace survived an onslaught of pressure to head into the break with a narrow 1-0 lead.
Liverpool began the second half hungrier than they did the first, but that hunger would prove to be a little too much. New signing Darwin Nunez got his marching orders in the 57th minute after he head butted Palace’s Danish defender Joachim Anderson.
However, this was not enough to hold back the Reds as the Anfield side found the equalizer just 4 minutes later. Luis Diaz scored an absolute belter to draw the home side level, but that would be the last goal in the game.
Palace held up and resisted pressure from the home side to win their first points this season. Liverpool continue to wait for their first win and after two consecutive draws, they will play 20th-place Manchester United and will hope to secure all 3 points in that encounter.