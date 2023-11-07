"We need to have our eyes open" - Mark Goldbridge names Manchester United attacker who is being let down by his teammates

YouTuber Mark Goldbridge believes that Manchester United will not see the best of Rasmus Hojlund until the players around him improve. He thinks that the striker is not getting nearly enough service on the pitch.

Speaking on The United Stand show, Goldbridge claimed that the Manchester United attackers have been poor this season. He believes that they are nowhere near the level they should be playing. He said:

"He's at ManUtd. Who are under huge pressure every day, every year. He's playing upfront, he is getting no service, and then around him, players for different reasons, are not giving him the support that he needs. At the end of the day, this was a 20-year-old striker from the youth; we'd be saying, we've got to be patient. You know, it needs to be nurtured, like the class of 92 were, and at the moment, he's not getting any of that. And I just think we need to, we need to have our eyes open here. He's not getting any service."

He compared Hojlund to Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and said:

"It's not like he's missing chances, which he could do it 20, you know, look at the misses..look at the misses Darwin Nunez misses it cost 80 million is into his twenties and he gets supported by Liverpool, who go this is a player that we want to be patient with. Rasmus isn't even getting the chance to miss. And also, Marcus Rashford came into the team as a teenager and look at all the support and encouragement he got and look at what he did. Anthony Martial came to this club as a teenager, scoring his debut in the Premier League against Liverpool."

He urged Rashford and Bruno Fernandes to improve and help create chances for Rasmus Hojlund. He added:

"Rashford's got his issues and Bruno, as we know, just is a bit hit-n-miss at the moment, I think because of being played out opposition and fatigue and everything like that. So, just wanted to say that for us, for Rasmus it said it's important to have it in your head, that you know, it's a difficult job for him at the moment. And we will never see the best out of Rasmus Hojlund, until we see the best of the players around him."

Rasmus Hojlund has scored three goals for Manchester United in as many UEFA Champions League matches this season. However, he has not scored or assisted in eight Premier League games.

Manchester United pick up win despite struggling against Fulham

Manchester United picked up a crucial win over Fulham last weekend despite struggling in the game. Bruno Fernandes scored in the final minutes of the match and sealed a 1-0 win.

Marcus Rashford missed the match due to an injury but is expected to be back in the team for the UEFA Champions League game against Copenhagen. Ten Hag dismissed suggestions that the forward was punished for partying after the Manchester Derby loss.

Manchester United face Copenhagen away from home in the Champions League this week. They host Luton Town on Saturday before the players split for the international break.