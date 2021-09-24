"We need the fans to help us" - Gerard Pique sends passionate message urging Barcelona fans to back the club in this 'turbulent' stage

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has urged the club's fans to support the players in what is a 'turbulent' time for the Catalan giants.

After losing Lionel Messi in the summer transfer window to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona have now gone winless in three consecutive matches across competitions.

A 3-0 UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich was followed by two consecutive La Liga draws against Granada and Cadiz respectively. With just two wins in five league matches, they are currently seventh on the La Liga table, seven points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Following Barcelona's goalless draw against Cadiz, Pique called for Barcelona fans to stand with the players, coach and president in these tough times.

"The club have been riding the crest of a wave for many years. We are going through a situation we aren't used to. These are turbulent years, with the change of president, and change of coaches. Together we have to do our best to provide peace of mind.

"Everyone wants to win. There are many ways to deal with it. We can all complain or we can work. The players are here to work. Let's not look for two sides. We are all with the president and also with the coach. We can't control the noise [around the club] and don't want to think about it," Pique told Movistar after the Cadiz encounter.

"I don't wear the Barcelona shirt to finish second or third" - Gerard Pique highlights Barcelona's trophy ambitions in the ongoing season

Cadiz CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Despite a shaky start to the new season, Pique is confident that Barcelona will compete for silverware. The Spaniard stressed that at Barcelona, finishing second or third isn't an option.

"I don't wear the Barcelona shirt to finish second or third. I'm here to compete for trophies. Sometimes we have to face moments like this. We feel the fans are behind us and the situation is complicated for us all.

"I'm absolutely convinced, despite the start, that we'll be competing. The team is in good spirits, and have the desire. We've come from 12 years in the elite, now we all have to work together. We are going to compete until the end. Nobody should doubt that. We need the fans. Even if we get off to a bad start, we need them to help us," Pique said.

Also Read

Barcelona welcome Levante for their next La Liga fixture on Sunday, September 26. They would want to get back to winning ways after falling behind in the La Liga title race.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee