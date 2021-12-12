"We need to get better"- Ralf Rangnick feels his Manchester United team must 'improve' despite 1-0 win at Norwich

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has said that his team must 'improve' after their underwhelming win at Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday. United claimed a 1-0 victory over Dean Smith's side, but were often on the back foot against the hosts.

The Red Devils lacked quality and cohesion in the final third. Rangnick's side were also unconvincing defensively, as Norwich created multiple goalscoring opportunities.

United were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute after Cristiano Ronaldo was fouled by Max Aarons inside Norwich's penalty box. Ronaldo converted the spot-kick to put the visitors in front, which turned out to be the winner on the night.

Meanwhile, at the other end, David de Gea was forced to make many remarkable saves to keep Manchester United in the game. Rangnick believes his team must learn from their mistakes and improve. However, he was glad to see United claim all three points on the night, and keep a clean sheet.

"You learn with every game, but still at least we got the three points and the clean sheet. But we need to improve. We need to get better that's for sure. Again on Tuesday, the next away game- another difficult one. I saw Brentford against Watford. This will be another challenge for us."

Manchester United claimed their second consecutive 1-0 victory under Rangnick in the Premier League. Their latest win in the league took them up to fifth place in the standings. They are now level on points with fourth-placed West Ham, who have a game in hand.

Fred and Scott McTominay produce improved performances since Ralf Rangnick's arrival at Manchester United

Fred and Scott McTominay were two of the most heavily criticised players during the reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The midfield duo were often held accountable for Manchester United's disappointing performances during the early stages of the season.

They have, however, produced impressive displays in United's 1-0 victories over Crystal Palace and Norwich City under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

They have pressed opposition players, won the ball back high up the field, created goalscoring opportunities and got into goalscoring positions.

United's lack of quality in midfield was a massive source of concern previously. However, Fred and Scott McTominay have delivered the goods for the club in recent weeks in the centre of the park.

