"We need to give him a break" - Javier Mascherano shares truth about Lionel Messi after Inter Miami's 2-1 win over New England Revolution

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has admitted that talisman Lionel Messi is in need of a break after a hectic schedule in recent weeks. The 38-year-old scored both goals for his side as they ran out 2-1 winners over New England Revolution in the MLS on Wednesday.

Ad

Mascherank spoke with the media after the game, revealing that he intended to give Messi a bit of a break against New England, but mitigating factors prevailed. He pointed out that the plan was for the former Barcelona man to start the game before coming off in the second half.

"Our initial plan was to give him some rest tonight. But once New England scored, we felt the pressure and decided to keep him on. In the next few matches, we need to find the right moment to let him rest.

Ad

Trending

"We were clear that Leo would play, but we were hoping the game would give us a window to rest him. Once New England scored, we felt it was better to keep him on the pitch. Still, at some point, we need to give him a break."

Lionel Messi scored both of his side's goals in their 2-1 win, their second consecutive MLS success since their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup. He made his 15th league appearance of the season for the side and has missed just three games this season.

Ad

Messi has completed 90 minutes in each of his last nine MLS outings and did so four times at the Club World Cup. His fitness has been a cause for worry in recent times, leading to Mascherano's comments. His tally of 14 goals and six assists in 15 appearances, however, tells a story of his importance to Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi sets record in Inter Miami win

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi made history as he netted twice for his side in their 2-1 win over New England Revolution. The former PSG ace scored both of his goals during an 11-minute spell in the first half to create new MLS history.

Ad

Messi's goal following an inch perfect Sergio Busquets pass in the 38th minute saw him complete his brace. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four consecutive games in the league.

Lionel Messi has found the net for Inter Miami in five consecutive MLS games but scored a brace in each of his last four league appearances. His goals came against CF Montreal, Columbus Crew, Montreal, and New England, leaving him in second place in the goalscoring charts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More