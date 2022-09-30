"We need to go step by step” – Mikel Arteta offers update on Emile Smith Rowe after Arsenal star undergoes surgery

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given his thoughts on midfielder Emile Smith Rowe undergoing surgery to overcome a groin injury.

The English midfielder has made just four appearances this season, with all of them coming from the bench. However, after the Gunners' 3-1 defeat against Manchester United on September 4, Smith Rowe felt some discomfort.

After various checkups and consultations, Smith Rowe recently underwent surgery. He is expected to return to training in December after completing his rehabilitation.

Speaking about the 22-year-old at a recent press conference, Arteta said (via Football.London):

“We had to make a decision and we could not continue with that uncertainty. The player was the first one demanding that he wanted an end decision and then we have to support him on that."

About Smith Rowe's potential return date, Arteta said:

"After a surgery, it’s very difficult to give a timeline. We need to go step by step. We know before the World Cup he’s not going to be involved.”

Smith Rowe made his senior debut for Arsenal in 2020 and has since played 86 matches for the club. He has registered 18 goals and nine assists in that time.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus on the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur

The Gunners will host arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League tomorrow (October 1). The rivalry between the two sides is one of the fiercest in English football and understandably, there is much anticipation ahead of the clash.

This has been echoed by Arsenal's new signing Gabriel Jesus, who will be a part of the north London derby for the first time. He said:

"All the players are talking about the derby. It's all about the derby. 'You're going to see what a derby is. Derby, derby.' I've had some experience of derbies, like when I played for Palmeiras, City and Brazil."

He added:

"So, I know what a derby is, but I never played one Arsenal versus Tottenham here. So, it will be my first and I hope to get the win, not only in my first but all the derbies that I will play."

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City for a fee of £45 million earlier this summer. He has made a big impact at the club already, registering four goals and three assists in eight matches in all competitions.

