“We need goals more than he does” - Javier Mascherano makes feelings clear about Lionel Messi giving penalty to Suarez

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has spoken up about Lionel Messi gifting Luis Suarez a penalty in the second half of their game against New York City FC. The Herons ran out 4-0 winners away from home, booking their place in the playoffs with the win on the road.

Mascherano made his opinion known in his post-match press conference, pointing out that he recognizes Messi's selflessness for the team. He said that his compatriot understands that the team's need comes before his, hence his decision to allow Suarez to take the penalty.

“We need goals more than he does, and that’s exactly how he wants it. He likes to share, to involve everyone. Suárez needed to score, and that’s really good for the group", he said via GOAL.

Lionel Messi allowed 19-year-old Mateo Silvetti to take a penalty in their last game against D.C United, and the teenager missed his effort. After Rodrigo De Paul was upended in the box against New York City FC, Messi extended the treatment to Suarez, who missed their last games due to suspension.

Luis Suarez made no mistake from the spot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way with a fierce drive into the bottom corner to take his tally for the season to seven goals. Messi found the net twice in the game as he led Inter Miami to a second successive playoff appearance this year.

Messi leads the way in the race for the MLS Golden Boot with 24 goals in 23 appearances for his club. The reigning MVP has also registered 11 assists to go with his impressive goal tally for the Herons this season.

Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to win over NYC FC

Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to defeat New York City FC in their MLS clash, moving up to third in the Eastern Conference. The Herons ran out 4-0 winners, securing their place in this season's playoffs, as a result.

Messi assisted the opening goal after his slide-rule pass split the NYCFC defence, allowing Baltasar Rodriguez to open the scoring two minutes to half-time. The 38-year-old then added his name to the scoresheet with a delightful dink after a through ball from Sergio Busquets in the 74th minute.

Luis Suarez added a third for the Herons from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute before Lionel Messi found the net again just three minutes later. He received the ball on the right flank before driving into the penalty area and evading one challenge to rifle the ball into the back of the net.

