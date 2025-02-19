“We need guarantees, we need quality” - Ex-Manchester United striker highlights five reasons Red Devils should re-sign Paul Pogba

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has urged the club to re-sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer. The French midfielder is currently without a club after his contract with Juventus was terminated following his doping ban.

Speaking about the World Cup Winner's availability, Saha said (via The Mirror):

"Yes, I would take Paul Pogba back at Manchester United in a heartbeat. It's not only because of the squad that we have now with injuries and all that, but for all the elements that he brings as a player. We need guarantees, we need quality, we need confidence, we need leadership, and this guy now has an opportunity to show how much he wants it."

The Frenchman continued:

"I think that he will communicate with the manager. He would be humble after the situation. He’s been injured; he’s been banned. I’m sure Pogba wants the visibility.

"He wants to go back to the French team as soon as possible, so he just needs to pick the right project. For him to get back into the national team, he needs to show that he can still do it at the top level. United would be signing a player that is completely dedicated and focussed on achieving his goals, because he’s been out of the game for so long."

Saha concluded, saying:

"I'm sure that the most important thing for Pogba would be to show Amorim and the Manchester United fans that he is still one of the best players in the world. He will want to show people how good he was and how good it can still be. I think it's a nice opportunity for the club and the player."

Paul Pogba is currently training with Manchester United as he is without a club. The 31-year-old previously made 233 appearances for the Red Devils. His doping ban ends on March 10.

Paul Pogba's Manchester United legacy

Paul Pogba joined the Manchester United youth ranks in the summer of 2009 and spent three years at the club before moving to Juventus on a free transfer in 2012. The Frenchman was highly rated but did not do enough to impress the legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

After four years and four Scudetto titles, Pogba rejoined the Red Devils for a world record €105 million fee in 2016. In his debut season, he helped the English giants to the Europa League and League Cup.

Paul Pogba left the club on a free transfer again in 2022 after his contract expired, rejoining Juventus that summer. He scored 39 goals and provided 48 assists for the Red Devils from midfield.

