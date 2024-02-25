"We need a hattrick", "Another win loading" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr in SPL fixture against Al Shabab

Fans have taken to social media to react as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr as captain for their Saudi Pro League match against Al Shabab.

Nassr are currently working hard to catch up with Al-Hilal in the league. Right now, Hilal are seven points ahead, and a win against Shabab could see them reduce the gap by three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo is playing a big part in their catch-up efforts, leading the goalscoring charts with 27 goals in 28 games. His performances have been vital to Al-Nassr's overall form. They've won eight of their last nine away league games, scoring more than three goals on average in these matches.

Besides the league, Al-Nassr have also been successful in the AFC Champions League. They now sit in the quarter-finals of the competition, thanks to Ronaldo's goal in the round of 16. Fans are excited and have high hopes for the Portuguese legend against Al-Shabab, as they have taken to social media to react. One fan said:

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammates have a spat ahead of AFC Champions League game

Before their Champions League match against Al-Fayha, Aymeric Laporte and Marcelo Brozovic got into a heated argument. The clash was caught on camera and escalated to the point where Brozovic had to be held back by team staff.

It is uncertain what caused the dispute to start, but Al-Nassr won the game with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a goal. Afterward, manager Luis Castro revealed to the press (via GOAL):

"These confrontations can be a positive thing."

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Al-Nassr in January 2023 was a massive move for Saudi Arabia as a whole, as it led to a number of Europeans joining the Middle Eastern league. Al-Nassr were able to sign Brozovic and Laporte in the summer, as both players opted to follow Ronaldo's footsteps.

Despite what might be internal issues with the players, Al-Nassr have successfully advanced to the next round of the AFC Champions League. They have their sights on the Saudi Pro League as well, which Ronaldo has not yet won. The 39-year-old will be hoping they can catch up to Al-Hilal as the season enters its final stages.