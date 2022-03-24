"We need to do it" - Gabriel Martinelli claims Arsenal have failed to deliver on title expectations

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has claimed that the team has failed to deliver on title expectations in the recent past. Martinelli believes that the new setup under manager Mikel Arteta is putting in all the effort to reclaim glory. He also stated that qualifying for the next Champions League is the team's primary objective.

Martinelli said (via Daily Mail):

"Arsenal always go into competitions thinking of winning titles. We didn’t deliver on this objective for a few seasons, but we are now leaving it behind us. We have the chance to be in the next Champions League and we are fighting towards it. It is the main objective for the club. We need to do it."

The Gunners have failed to finish in the top four of the Premier League table and qualify for the Champions League since the 2015-16 season. In the previous two seasons, they finished eighth.

The Gunners have nothing much to shout about, considering they have only won three trophies in the last decade. They won the FA Cup titles in 2014, 2015 and 2017. The 13-time English league winners have failed to win even a single Premier League title in the last decade.

Since Arsene Wenger's departure in 2018, the club brought in Unai Emery and spent hefty sums to build the team for the future. However, they didn't achieve much success in the league.

However, Arteta's arrival at the Emirates Stadium in 2019 seems to have turned the atmosphere around. The club have been a consistent performer in the Premier League this season after some initial hiccups. The Gunners sit strong in fourth position in the table, hoping to secure Champions League football next season.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, praising his Spanish manager, Martinelli said that Arteta will win 'lots of titles'.

"He is also a nice person, always treating people well. I feel Arteta will be one of those lifelong coaches with lots of titles to their name and their place in football history."

The 20-year-old winger has been called up to the Brazil national squad for their World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia this month.

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira inducted into the Premier League hall of fame

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. The former France international has become the third Gunners' player to be conferred with such a prestigious mention.

Earlier, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp were the two Arsenal players to find their names etched amongst the other glorious league of players.

